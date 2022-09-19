Azelis : expands its pharmaceutical offerings with Clariant

Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is proud to announce their new distribution agreement with Clariant, a renowned specialty chemical company. Effective immediately, Azelis' customers in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland have access to Clariant's full range of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and excipients.

This new agreement is a further testament to Azelis' longstanding partnership with Clariant, which is active in numerous market segments and regions. Azelis' customers now have access to products including the well-established Polyglykol® portfolio, as well as a brand-new range of Motusflex® and VitiPure® excipients. The Polyglykol® portfolio provides liquid and solid pharma-grade polyethylene glycol of different polymerization grades, used as both an excipient and API for pharma. Motusflex® offers a range of pre-neutralized and ready-to-use rheology modifiers to fulfill all requirements. VitiPure® provides a range of solubilizers, emulsifiers, controlled release agents, preservatives, intermediates, etc.

Stijn Vandevoorde, Principal Development Manager for Clariant at Azelis, says:

"We are very happy to further develop our partnership with Clariant across the DACH region. With our strong shared focus on sustainability and innovation, the addition of Clariant's APIs and excipients is a perfect complement to our lateral value chain. These new products allow Azelis to provide new and innovative solutions for different types of solid and liquid formulations, including oral, nasal, topical, and suppository applications, amongst others. Clariant's portfolio contains highly functional excipients which increase the sensory experience, formulation stability and efficacy of APIs."

Justyna Marciniak, Business Development Manager CEE and Greece at Clariant, adds:

"Azelis continues to be a great partner for Clariant, with a well-established position in the pharma market, and extensive market coverage. Azelis' focus on digitalization, evident through tools such as their successful customer portal, along with their innovative formulation capabilities and sustainability initiatives, proved that they were the right partner to work with."