Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces it has been appointed the exclusive distributor in the U.S. of LANXESS polymer additives phosphorous flame retardants, including the Disflamoll® and Levagard® product lines. Azelis' CASE technical expertise and application labs in the Americas region will be leveraged to grow the market and support customers' needs. The commercial partnership is effective as of April 1, 2024.

LANXESS Polymer Additives is a leading supplier of flame-retardant additives for multiple industries, including construction, electrical and electronics, and transportation. Fire represents a significant risk to both life and property. LANXESS flame retardants are innovative polymer additives that provide substantially increased fire protection when added to rubber and plastic materials, such as flexible PU, rigid PU foam formulations and PVC. They offer superior low flammability, low flame propagation, and low smoke density and are designed to meet applicable regulations and standards and ensure compliance with the safety requirements of various industries.

The LANXESS Polymer Additives phosphorous flame-retardant portfolio includes the Amgard®, Disflamoll®, Levagard®, and Reofos® extended product lines, as well Emerald Innovation® NH-1. Azelis also represents the brominated line of flame-retardants Firemaster®, PHT4® and PHT4 Diol®, BA59P®, BC 58®, PDBS-80®, and Emerald Innovation 3000®.

Shiona Stewart, Managing Director, Azelis, CASE US comments:

"The addition of LANXESS polymer additive's phosphorus flame retardants is a direct result of the hard work and positive results we have delivered. By adding Disflamoll® and Levagard® products, this continues to build out our additives portfolio for the CASE market. Azelis has had a long and successful commercial relationship with LANXESS, and we are excited to expand our collaboration with this new set of high-performance additives. Our application labs and chemists will provide technical expertise and innovative solutions for our customers as they seek to develop new product applications."