Azelis : inaugurates its third Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare laboratory for the EMEA region in France

Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is proud to announce the opening of a new Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare application laboratory in Courbevoie, France. Together with our pharmaceutical laboratories in the UK and Turkey, this new lab strengthens Azelis' pharmaceutical presence in the EMEA region and enables the team to provide even more innovative and technical support to their customers.

This laboratory is fully equipped with all the necessary machinery for developing formulations, solving technical problems, and providing technical assistance. With Azelis' lateral value chain of APIs and excipients, the new application laboratory and its technical team can leverage their knowledge and expertise to combine various products, enhancing their properties and formulating innovative and sustainable solutions to solve the industry challenges for their customers.

The laboratory also focuses on answering customers' concerns by creating innovative solutions in different areas such as: solubilization and bioavailability of APIs, improving compliance, combating counter-types and misuse, but also optimization of formulations and production processes.

Benoit Fritz, Managing Director of Azelis France, comments:

" We are very proud to inaugurate this new Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare laboratory which complements our three laboratories dedicated to Food & Nutrition, Personal Care and Flavors & Fragrances. It strengthens our activity in Life Sciences in France but also in the EMEA region. This new state-of-the-art facility is where innovation comes to life. Azelis is a science-driven partner for customers and principals, consistently focused on innovating new, safe, and more sustainable solutions for the market ."

Matthew Dickman, Azelis Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Market Segment Director EMEA, adds:

"We are thrilled to open this new Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare laboratory in France. Dedicated to dry forms, it will be perfectly complementary to the French Personal Care laboratory equipped for the development of liquid forms. This cross-fertilization, also effective at the regional level between the different centers of expertise of our pharmaceutical laboratories focused on dry-form, liquid, semi-solid and tablet coatings, enables our technical teams to create synergies and share best practices, formulations and know-how. We will work closely together with principals, customers, and our pharmaceutical team to bring new, innovative formulations to the market."