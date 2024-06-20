Azelis, a leading innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, is pleased to announce a new distribution agreement with BASF, an industry leader in the development of sustainable high-quality nutrition ingredients. Effective immediately, Azelis will distribute BASF's range of emulsifiers, Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT), phytosterol ester and Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), commonly used in bakery, beverage,and nutrition enhancement in retail and food service. This agreement strengthens Azelis' lateral value chain, enhancing its presence across key food industry segments in China with a broader portfolio of food ingredients, and is a testament to the company's long-standing commercial relationship with BASF.

With this mandate, Azelis reinforces its food and nutrition offering to customers in China with ingredientsthattypically improve the sensory and nutritional profiles in food and beverage products, while optimizing production yield, maximizing ingredient capability and shortening the time for food preparation.

BASF's strong commitment to sustainability aligns with Azelis' strategy to provide innovative and sustainable formulations to its customers. The partnership enables the group to meet the growing demand for sustainable formulations that enhance taste and nutrition, a crucial aspect of the food and nutrition segment. The agreement will expand Azelis' customer outreach and product offerings in the segment.

Dr. Keke Hiller, Managing Director of BASF Food & Health Performance Ingredients,says:

"I am very happy that we closed an agreement with Azelis to promote our Health Ingredients and Food Performance Ingredients portfolio in China - one of the most vibrant markets in Asia Pacific. I am convinced that with the strong technical expertise and the very skilled team of Azelis, we will jointly increase the support and service for our customers."

Jackson Chu, Managing Director of Azelis China, adds:

"We are pleased to add BASF's solutions to our product offering in China. This addition enables us to extend novel solutions into key food industry segments and increase the nutritional value of products, meeting the needs of consumers today. We are grateful for BASF's trust in Azelis' technical knowledge and capabilities, and we look forward to working together to bring innovative formulations to our customers."

Azelis looks forward to the opportunities this partnership with BASF brings, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to its customers in the food and nutrition segment across China.