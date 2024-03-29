TABLE OF CONTENTS Message From our CEO ......................................................................................... 3 Corporate Overview ............................................................................................... 4 Our Core Values ...................................................................................................... 6 Our Approach to ESG .............................................................................................. 7 Strategic Priorities .................................................................................................. 7 ESG Governance ..................................................................................................... 8 Stakeholder Engagement ...................................................................................... 8 About This Report ................................................................................................... 9 ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ................................... 10 Environmental Management & Climate Risk .................................................. 11 Carbon Footprint of our Operations, Products, and Services ...................... 11 Resource and Waste Management ................................................................. 13 Sustainable Innovation ..................................................................................... 13 SOCIAL IMPACT ............................................................... 15 Community Vitality & STEM Education ........................................................... 16 Equitable Health Outcomes ............................................................................. 16 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion ("DE&I") ......................................................... 17 Employee Health, Safety, and Well-being ...................................................... 18 Talent Attraction and Retention ...................................................................... 20 Workforce Learning and Development ........................................................... 21 RESPONSIBLE OPERATIONS ........................................ 23 Corporate Governance ..................................................................................... 24 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) ............................................................... 24 Security, Cybersecurity, and Data Privacy .................................................... 25 Ethics, Risk, and Compliance .......................................................................... 25 Product Safety & Quality .................................................................................. 26 Quality Management ........................................................................................ 26 Responsible Supply Chain ............................................................................... 27 ESG SPOTLIGHT ON B MEDICAL . ................................. 28 APPENDIX Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index ......................... 30 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Index ......... 32

As we reﬂect on a transformative Fiscal Year 2023, Azenta's ﬁrst full year as a standalone life sciences company. I am pleased to share our 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, a testament to our contributions in steering Azenta towards greater sustainability, innovation, and responsible corporate citizenship.

Across business segments, we are proud to have launched a host of innovative products and services, setting the stage for our future as a sustainable and responsible life sciences company. The addition of B Medical Systems not only expanded our capabilities but also positioned us to deliver impactful solutions directly to patients, furthering our broader ESG goals.

As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, we initiated several important programs. From developing cutting-edge eco-friendly systems and processes, and embracing automation, each endeavor has been geared towards elevating our capabilities as a responsible and world-class organization. The progress we've made in every facet of our business signiﬁes our dedication to ESG goals and principles.

Entering 2024, I have tremendous conﬁdence in our prospects. Azenta stands uniquely positioned with critical capabilities needed by the life sciences community, both now and in the future. Our ability to source, manage, and measure biological samples, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to environmental protection and responsible operations.

This past year marked a period of signiﬁcant evolution and maturity for Azenta, and our employees played a pivotal role in aligning our business strategies to cater to our evolving customer needs. Our commitment to our purpose of "Enabling

MESSAGE FROM OUR CEO

Breakthroughs Faster' is at the core of everything we do, and our employees' dedication has allowed us to take substantial strides toward achieving this purpose. What we do at Azenta matters, and each contribution makes a meaningful diﬀerence in our journey towards corporate responsibility and sustainability. While we recognize there is still work to do, we remain committed to consistently setting high standards to ensure accountability for our ESG progress. I am conﬁdent that the culture we've cultivated will remain a strong foundation as we collaborate to bring about impactful changes in lives globally for many years to come. Steve Schwartz President & CEO

We enable life sciences companies to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster

Azenta, Inc. ("Azenta") is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. We've embedded ourselves in a critical position in the center of a biological sample-based world that begins at discovery and goes all the way to the delivery of treatments. Our ability to source, manage, store, measure, and interrogate samples ultimately providing discovery-unlocking data is paramount to all that is advancing this industry. We serve this sample world with a unique set of capabilities, by matching our capabilities to customers' needs for more automated sample workﬂows and world-class multiomics capabilities

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

Fiscal Year 2023 was Azenta's ﬁrst full year as a standalone life sciences company after Azenta completed the sale of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business, or "automation business," on February 1, 2022. Now that Azenta is exclusively focused on the life sciences industry, our global team delivers and supports products and services through our industry-leading brands, including GENEWIZ, FluidX, Ziath, 4titude, Limﬁnity, Freezer Pro, Barkey and B Medical Systems. Our corporate headquarters are located in Burlington, Massachusetts, and we have facilities and operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

We have over 45 facilities across eleven countries, and with the recent addition of B Medical Systems to our Azenta family, we are better positioned than ever to provide best-in-class support for our customers.

AZENTA BY THE NUMBERS*

~3,500

Employees

>45

Facilities GloballyServing Customers In

>150 COUNTRIES

*For ﬁscal year ended September 30, 2023

Azenta operates as three business segments: Sample Management Solutions, Multiomics & Synthesis Solutions, and B Medical Systems. In our Sample Management Solutions segment, we provide customers with on-site and off-site sample storage, cold-chain logistics, and transportation. Our solutions include automated ultra-cold storage systems, consumables, and instruments. In our Multiomics segment, we provide next-generation DNA sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, and a wide range of other synthetic DNA solutions for research, preclinical and clinical solutions. In our B Medical Systems segment, we provide temperature-controlled storage and transportation solutions, covering a wide range of applications in medical refrigeration, blood management, and vaccine cold chain.

The Azenta portfolio is a key enabler across the sample solutions and management value chain

Consumables & Sample Storage & Automated Stores GENEWIZ Multiomics Sample Management B Medical Cold Chain | Instruments Repository Services & Cryogenics & Synthesis Solutions & LIMS Sample Collections 5

Our purpose of "enabling life sciences companies to bring impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster" is supported by our vision, core values, and culture. Our core values are at the heart of everything we do.

OUR CORE VALUES

We are guided by our ﬁve core values:

PUT PEOPLE EMBRACE FIRST AUTHENTICITY • We put employees above all other • We strive to be our true selves business priorities, as success is at work realized through our people • We respect inclusivity and • We encourage all employees to realize curiosity to fuel ideation and their potential by focusing and investing deepen connections in their growth and development

CULTIVATE OPENNESS

• We are transparent and work to break down silos, understanding that better work comes from seeing the big picture

• We recognize that vulnerability fosters trust and connection

FOCUS ON THE CUSTOMER

• We strive to understand the needs of our customers-both internal and external-by putting ourselves in their shoes, and we respond quickly

• We work to make our customers' lives easier and better, and the journey is never over

DRIVE INNOVATION

• We are creative, empowered to take smart risks, and move with speed to deliver

• We recognize innovation can come from any employee who challenges the status quo for better outcomes

•

OUR APPROACH TO ESG STRATEGIC PRIORITIES Azenta maintains a consistent, steady commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. Over the years, we have been at the forefront of the development of many programs for leveraging product responsibility, regulatory compliance, employee development, and support for education and our local communities. In 2023, we continued progress in our commitment to sustainability, building upon the foundations laid in 2022. Our integrated ESG program has evolved to address new challenges and opportunities. Under our ESG framework, we have demonstrated a commitment to focusing on the ESG issues that align with our core values and are most important to the Company and our stakeholders. Our focus on Environmental Protection, Social Impact, & Responsible Operations allows us to create long-term value by providing high-quality products for our customers, creating a fulﬁlling work environment for our colleagues, delivering solid returns for our shareholders, making a positive impact on our communities, and reducing our environmental footprint. This ESG Report covers our business, strategy, and performance. It highlights progress against our priorities and describes how we create value for our stakeholders. Based on our recently completed materiality assessment (discussed in this report under "About This Report - Our Approach to Materiality"), we have identiﬁed the strategic priorities shown below to guide our decision-making and align with our purpose as we implement our strategy. These priorities will help us ensure that we continue to deliver on our mission. Our focus on sustainability guides the way we do business, beneﬁting the environment and society on a global scale. We are committed to taking deliberate actions to address sustainability issues, both to support the well-being of future customers, colleagues, and communities and to strengthen our business for the long term. Our approach to corporate social responsibility is centered around three key pillars that align with our business model, strategy, and values. We recognize that climate change poses risks to our Company and the broader life sciences industry. Therefore, this year we are publishing our ﬁrst annual Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), available in the report's appendix. The TCFD Index outlines Azenta's initial climate change risks and opportunities assessment and the proactive measures we are taking to address the impacts of climate change. Please see the appendix for both our Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and TCFD Index. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION SOCIAL IMPACT RESPONSIBLE OPERATIONS • Reducing our carbon footprint

• Innovation of green refrigeration technology • Creating a more diverse & inclusive work environment • Ensuring the highest quality products & services

• Being an employer of choice

• Supporting communities & promoting STEM education • Providing world-class sample & data protection

• Incorporating ESG throughout our business

ESG GOVERNANCE

In 2022, we established a cross-functional Executive Steering Committee responsible for setting the ESG strategy, priorities, and activities. The Steering Committee includes senior leaders and subject matter experts from various areas of the Company, including legal, human resources, ﬁnance, and operations. This committee is responsible for:

• Setting general strategy related to ESG matters, developing, implementing, and monitoring ESG initiatives and policies

• Monitoring and assessing developments aimed at improving Azenta's understanding of ESG matters

The ESG Steering Committee oversees the three pillars - Environmental Protection, Social Impact, and Responsible Operations- which serve as the ESG focus areas for the Company. We have created three ESG Working Committees to correspond to each of these pillars. The ESG Working Committees are responsible for incorporating sustainability into our business processes and overseeing Azenta's reporting of ESG performance. This group includes representatives from our operations and functions in various markets around the globe. An Azenta Executive serves as sponsor for each of these Working Committees along with helping to align committee objectives with Azenta's business strategies.

The board-level governance for our ESG efforts is primarily carried out by our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee, which was formed in August 2022. The ESG Committee monitors and reviews the overall adequacy of, and provides oversight with respect to, Azenta's ESG strategy, initiatives, and policies. Additionally, the purpose of our ESG Committee is to assist the Board in discharging its oversight responsibility

GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT

OF ESG AT AZENTA

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL RESPONSIBLE PROTECTION IMPACT OPERATIONS

related to ESG matters such as climate change impacts, energy and natural resources conservation, environmental and supply chain sustainability, human rights, employee health, safety and well-being, diversity, equity and inclusion, ethics, cybersecurity and data privacy, community engagement, public policy engagement, political contribution, and corporate charitable and philanthropic activities and other ESG issues that are relevant and material to the Company. This committee receives quarterly reports from management regarding our ESG efforts and initiatives. The ESG Committee is also responsible for coordinating with the other Board Committees (Audit Committee, Human Resources and Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Governance Committee) for overlapping ESG matters.

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

Our Board and the executive team value the perspectives and insights of all stakeholders. Azenta collaborates with various stakeholders to develop our corporate responsibility strategy, priorities, and goals. We carefully select these stakeholders based on their knowledge, level of inﬂuence, willingness to collaborate, and their potential impact on us and our impact on them. In 2023, we conducted a formal stakeholder engagement process discussed in more detailbelow in this report.

There has been an increasing focus on ESG issues among our stakeholders. Recognizing the importance of these topics to our audience, we are committed to improving the quality and accessibility of the information we provide.

We understand that the decisions we make at Azenta can impact our employees, customers, partners, shareholders, suppliers, and communities. We take into account the voices of these stakeholders when making decisions and use a variety of feedback channels to gather input from them. In addition to formal channels, we engage proactively with key stakeholders, industry experts, ESG rating agencies, ESG-focused investors, and many others to bring outside perspectives into the Company. We believe that we can further our purpose by working with a diverse range of individuals and groups who are essential to our business. By engaging with these stakeholders, we can not only better understand their needs and expectations, but also work together towards common goals.

We work to build close relationships with our customers in order to understand their needs and constraints. This helps us ensure that our customers' needs are not only met, but their expectations are exceeded.

We maintain active communication with shareholders and other investors to provide them with a clear, informative overview of our Company, vision, strategy, performance, and governance. We hold face-to-face and online meetings with asset managers, ﬁnancial and ESG analysts, and stewardship teams. We also participate in investor conferences and provide quarterly earnings presentations to effectively communicate important information to our investors.

Throughout the year, our employees are invited to share feedback with us through formal employee surveys and informal channels such as through their supervisors and management. This helps us to gather valuable insights and improve our workplace. To promote employee engagement, we hold regular employee events, conduct annual employee surveys to measure the engagement and other aspects of our corporate culture, and offer health and well-being programs. We also conduct regular evaluations, training, and feedback sessions to help employees develop their skills and to improve working conditions. Our goal is to promote an inspired, curious, and passionate culture for our employees.

In 2023, we continued our practice of inviting many of our larger stockholders to discuss our pay programs and practices, our ESG program, and other governance topics. Stockholders representing over 20% of Azenta's outstanding shares accepted invitations for discussions with members of our Board and executive management. The calls were focused on strategy, governance, and compensation topics.

We intend to maintain an ongoing dialogue with our stockholders to ensure that our executive compensation program and ESG initiatives continue to take their views into consideration. We encourage our stockholders to provide us with feedback on our executive compensation program and ESG matters. To facilitate this process, we have established a link to provide feedback on the investor section of our website.

In line with our Company's growth and recent transformation to a standalone life sciences company, we recognized the need to carry out a thorough process to evaluate the ESG topics that are most material to our business and stakeholders. Our most recent materiality assessment was carried out in Fiscal Year 2022. Azenta engaged with an independent third-party advisor to conduct the review of Azenta ESG activities and emerging priorities. This assessment included meeting with key internal stakeholders as well as an evaluation of peer and industry best practices. This work also referenced sustainability and ESG frameworks, ratings, and rankings from respected organizations such as the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board

ABOUT THIS REPORT

OUR APPROACH TO MATERIALITY1

(SASB), and The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). These ESG topics were then presented to both external (including investors and customers) and internal stakeholders for feedback, identifying a ﬁnal list of material

The ESG Matrix reflects the relevant importance of ESG topics based on internal and external stakeholders' ratings:

ESG topics forming the foundation for the development of our ESG strategy. From that evaluation, Azenta has identiﬁed 21 priority topics, which are material to the long-term sustainability of our business and are addressed throughout this report. As we move forward on our ESG journey, we intend to regularly evaluate our pillars and priority topics to ensure we remain focused on the areas that are most important to our business and our stakeholders, and where we can have the greatest impact.

FRAMEWORKS

IMPORTANCETOAZENTA'SSTAKEHOLDERS

Source: internal and external stakeholder's ratings of ESG topics

IMPORTANCE TO AZENTA'S BUSINESS

The information in the report is based on various sources, including ongoing monitoring of internal and external stakeholder perspectives, direct stakeholder interactions, review of relevant reporting standards and frameworks, and internal analysis of the alignment of ESG topics with our strategy, mission, and values.

We have compiled this report, taking into account the guidelines and principles of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) the Medical Equipment and Supplies Sustainability Accounting Standard, as well as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting standard. Our SASB and TCFD Index disclosures are available in the appendix of this report. We plan to continue publishing SASB disclosures annually in future ESG Reports. This report covers our Fiscal Year 2023 progress, from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023. In this report, unless otherwise noted, any references to 2023 shall be for the ﬁscal year ended September 30, 2023. Since we completed the B Medical acquisition on October 3rd, 2022, all data in this report includes the B Medical business and operations. This report includes all of our global business operations unless otherwise speciﬁed. We have also included references to additional sources of information online.

1. In this report, we adhere to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) deﬁnition of materiality, distinct from the deﬁnition employed for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ﬁlings. Subjects deemed material for this report may not necessarily qualify as material for SEC reporting.

ENVIRONMENTAL

PROTECTION

As a global company, we understand the broad impact of our operations and the potential to impact the world. We are committed to evaluating ways to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to expand our business.

10