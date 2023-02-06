Advanced search
Azenta Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PR
Azenta Acquires Ziath
MT
Azenta Announces the Acquisition of Ziath
PR
Azenta Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

02/06/2023 | 04:36pm EST
BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) will announce fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings which ended on December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on the same day, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-908-8386 for domestic callers and +1-212-231-2924 for international callers.

Analysts, investors and members of the media can access the live webcast via the Azenta website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay will be available beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 9, 2023.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

 

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-announces-fiscal-2023-first-quarter-earnings-conference-call-and-webcast-301739874.html

SOURCE Azenta


© PRNewswire 2023
