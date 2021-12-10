Log in
AZENTA : Investor Overview December 2021
PU
12/02BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/01Brooks Automation Completes Name Change to Azenta
MT
Azenta : Investor Overview December 2021

12/10/2021 | 07:42am EST
Azenta Life Sciences

Investor Overview

December 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; certain matters in this presentation, including forecasts of future demand and future Company performance, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, either better or worse, from those projected. Further discussions of risk factors are available in the Company's most recent SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Regulation G

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Azenta business and its operational performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP amounts to the relevant GAAP amount are provided as a separate presentation on the Company's website. All financial projections throughout this presentation, other than ROIC, exclude amortization of intangibles, restructuring expense and other special charges.

2

© 2021 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

A G E N D A

Building on Core Strengths. Forging New Growth Paths.

Azenta Life Sciences Overview

Market Drivers

Our Differentiated Solutions

Outlook: Compelling growth ahead

3

© 2021 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

Azenta Life Sciences at a Glance

$500M+ Business Growing Double Digits

Azenta

39%

61%

Azenta

Products

Services

© 2021 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

$514M Revenue

24%

Growth Rate

(CAGR '19-21)

17%

EBITDA Margin*

Continuing Ops.

~2,900 Employees

>$2.5B Net Cash **

4

Established Strong Foundation - Zero to $500M in 10 years

To $500M in Next 5 Years

  • Genomic services and analytics
  • Additional sample repository and consumables & instruments (C&I) capabilities

Azenta

Life Sciences

Launch

~$500M

• Sample sourcing

To $100M in First 5 Years

• Laboratory software

• Sample repository services

• Consumables

• Instruments for benchtop lab automation

• Automated ultracold stores

~$100M

~$10M

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

© 2021 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Azenta Inc. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 12:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
