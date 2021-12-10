Azenta : Investor Overview December 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; certain matters in this presentation, including forecasts of future demand and future Company performance, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, either better or worse, from those projected. Further discussions of risk factors are available in the Company's most recent SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Regulation G

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Azenta business and its operational performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP amounts to the relevant GAAP amount are provided as a separate presentation on the Company's website. All financial projections throughout this presentation, other than ROIC, exclude amortization of intangibles, restructuring expense and other special charges.

2

© 2021 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information