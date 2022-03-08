Log in
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/22 02:29:28 pm
81.84 USD   +1.12%
AZENTA : Investor Overview March 2022
PU
03/01Azenta to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
02/25Azenta to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference
PR
Azenta : Investor Overview March 2022

03/08/2022 | 02:13pm EST
Azenta Life Sciences

Investor Overview

March 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; certain matters in this presentation, including forecasts of future demand and future Company performance, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, either better or worse, from those projected. Further discussions of risk factors are available in the Company's most recent SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Regulation G

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Azenta business and its operational performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP amounts to the relevant GAAP amount are provided as a separate presentation on the Company's website. All financial projections throughout this presentation, other than ROIC, exclude amortization of intangibles, restructuring expense and other special charges.

2

© 2022 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

A G E N D A

Building on Core Strengths. Forging New Growth Paths.

Azenta Life Sciences Overview

Market Drivers

Our Differentiated Solutions

Outlook: Compelling growth ahead

3

© 2022 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

Azenta Life Sciences at a Glance

$500M+ Business Growing Double Digits

Azenta

39%

61%

Azenta

Products

Services

Data shown is FY'21 as of 9/30/21 based on continuing operations *Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation tables.

  • Estimated net cash following completion of sale of Semiconductor Solutions Business on 2/1/2022 after taxes © 2022 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

$514M

Revenue

24%

Growth Rate

(CAGR '19-21)

17%

EBITDA Margin*

Continuing Ops.

~2,900 Employees

>$2.5B Net Cash **

and other fees

4

Established Strong Foundation - Zero to $500M in 10 years

To $500M in Next 5 Years

  • Genomic services and analytics
  • Additional sample repository and consumables & instruments (C&I) capabilities

Azenta

Life Sciences

Launch

~$500M

• Sample sourcing

To $100M in First 5 Years

• Laboratory software

• Sample repository services

• Consumables

• Instruments for benchtop lab automation

• Automated ultracold stores

~$100M

~$10M

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

5

© 2022 Azenta, Inc. • Proprietary Information

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

