Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Azenta, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZTA   US1143401024

AZENTA, INC.

(AZTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azenta : Life Sciences Completes Sale of Semiconductor Solutions Group Business to Thomas H. Lee Partners - Form 8-K

02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azenta Life Sciences Completes Sale of Semiconductor Solutions Group Business to Thomas H. Lee Partners

CHELMSFORD, Mass., February 1, 2022 (PRNewswire) - Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of the company's Semiconductor Solutions Group business (or "automation business") to Thomas H. Lee Partners ("THL") for $3.0 billion in cash, subject to adjustments for working capital and other items.

Proceeds from the sale, net of taxes, fees and adjustments, are estimated to be approximately $2.4 billion. The company used approximately $50 million of the proceeds from the sale to extinguish the outstanding balance of its term loan facility. In conjunction, Azenta also terminated its revolving line of credit, which had no borrowings outstanding.

With the completion of the sale, Azenta's business and operations will be focused exclusively on the life sciences industry. Azenta expects to use the net sale proceeds for future strategic investments.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about the expected use of proceeds from the completed sale of its Semiconductor Solutions Group business to T.H. Lee Partners. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: the availability of desired acquisition targets and ability to complete definitive agreements to acquire such target on acceptable terms, and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, current reports on Form 8-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Director, Investor Relations
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2635

sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

Azenta Life Sciences

978.262.2400

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

Disclaimer

Azenta Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AZENTA, INC.
05:47pAzenta Closes $3 Billion Sale of Semiconductor Automation Business -- Shares Slump in L..
MT
05:39pAZENTA : Life Sciences Completes Sale of Semiconductor Solutions Group Business to Thomas ..
PU
05:32pAZENTA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Defin..
AQ
04:06pAzenta Life Sciences Completes Sale of Semiconductor Solutions Group Business to Thomas..
PR
01/28AZENTA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27ICG Enterprise Trust Makes $13 Million Investment in US Automation Equipment Group
MT
01/24Azenta Life Sciences Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and W..
PR
01/12AZENTA : Investor Overview January 2022
PU
01/10Azenta to Seek M&A
CI
01/06Azenta Appoints Matthew McManus as COO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZENTA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 587 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 070x
Yield 2022 0,47%
Capitalization 6 318 M 6 318 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 800
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart AZENTA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Azenta, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZENTA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 85,58 $
Average target price 143,25 $
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen S. Schwartz Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lindon G. Robertson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph R. Martin Independent Director
Matthew F. McManus Chief Operating Officer
Alfred Woollacott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZENTA, INC.-18.20%6 226
ASML HOLDING N.V.-15.92%270 528
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-17.97%82 751
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-17.43%73 963
ENTEGRIS, INC.-13.52%16 240
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-7.23%15 192