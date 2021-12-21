Log in
Azenta Life Sciences to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference

12/21/2021 | 04:16pm EST
CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq:AZTA) announced today that company management will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.  The conference coordinators recently determined the event will be held in a virtual environment.  Azenta management will present via webcast on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 beginning at 3:45 p.m. EST which can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at www.investors.azenta.com/events.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

In addition, the company operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, an industry-leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of this business to Thomas H. Lee Partners. Due to the pending divestiture, the Company began reporting the Semiconductor Solutions Group business as discontinued operations in its fiscal year-end earnings announcement. 

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman 
Director, Investor Relations
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2635
sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore 
Azenta Life Sciences 
978.262.2400 
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com 

