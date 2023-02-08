Azenta : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
Conference Call
First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
February 8, 2023
Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.
Safe Harbor Statement
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; certain matters in this presentation, including forecasts of future demand and future Company performance, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, either better or worse, from those projected. Further discussions of risk factors are available in the Company's most recent SEC filings including form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.
Regulation G
This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Azenta business and its operational performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP amounts to the relevant GAAP amount are provided in either an attachment to our first quarter financial results press release issued on February 8, 2023 or as an attachment to call slides used to accompany prepared comments made during our financial results conference call of the same date. Both documents are available on our investor
relations website at
www.investors.azenta.com
2
Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.
Azenta Life Sciences Q1 FY 2023 Overview
Continuing Operations - Quarter and Ended December 31, 2022
Q1'23 revenue of $178M, up 28% YtY; Organic growth ex-COVID of 7% YtY
Products +15% YtY organic ex-COVID driven by automated systems (+23%) and C&I (+16%)
Services +4% YtY organic ex-COVID driven by strength in SRS (+10%) and NGS (+12%)
B Medical delivered record revenue of $42M driven by cold chain products
Q1'23 non-GAAP EPS $0.12, flat YtY; Adj. EBITDA of 6.7%
GAAP EPS of $(0.15) on continuing operations
Cost reduction initiatives underway to take out $20 million annualized costs
Targeted reductions net of investment expected to contribute 2 points of margin enhancement in 2 nd half FY23
$1.4B in cash, no debt at December 31, 2022
Strong balance sheet for M&A opportunities and organic investment
In November 2022 the Company committed to $1B share repurchases within one year
$500M accelerated share repurchase program launched in November 2022
Another $500M to follow
Aside from share repurchase commitments, ~$900M in cash available for investment
3
Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.
See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
Azenta Life Sciences Operating Performance
Continuing Operations - Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
$ millions, except EPS
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Q1'23
Q t Q
Q1'23
Q t Q
Y t Y
Revenue
178
30%
178
30%
28%
Gross profit
74
27%
81
34%
18%
%
41.4%
(0.8) pts.
45.4%
1.5 pts.
(3.9) pts.
R&D
8
(1%)
8
(1%)
16%
SG&A
93
43%
73
45%
47%
Operating Income
(28)
nm
(0)
(102%)
(100%)
%
(15.5%)
(4.9) pts.
(0.0%)
(1.5) pts.
(8.8) pts.
Interest Income (Expense)
11
$1
11
$1
$11
Other Income (Expense)
1
$0
1
$0
$2
Tax Benefit (Provision)
5
$7
(3)
($1)
($1)
Net Income - continuing ops
(11)
nm
9
(24%)
0%
%
(6.3%)
(2.4) pts.
5.0%
(3.5) pts.
(1.4) pts.
Continuing Ops - Diluted EPS
($0.15)
($0.08)
$0.12
($0.03)
$0.00
Total Azenta - Diluted EPS
($0.15)
$0.12
Adjusted EBITDA
12
27%
(40%)
%
6.7%
(0.2) pts.
(7.5) pts.
Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.
See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
Q1'23 Revenue Growth (YtY)
Q1 '2 2
Q1 '2 3
Y tY
Re po rte d
1 4 0
178
28%
FX
(6)
4%
M&A
46
(33%)
Organic
140
139
(1%)
COVID
11
0
8%
Organic ex -C OVID
129
138
7%
7% organic growth year over year excluding estimated COVID impact
FX was a 4pt headwind
M&A contributed 33pts
4
Life Sciences Products Performance
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
$ millions
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q t Q
Yt Y
Revenue
48
90
85%
80%
Gross profit
19
39
99%
69%
%
40.2%
43.2%
3.0 pts.
(2.7) pts.
Operating expenses
19
35
85%
91%
Operating income
0
3
nm
(24%)
%
0.5%
3.7%
3.2 pts.
(5.1) pts.
Adjusted EBITDA
1
7
nm
15%
%
2.8%
8.2%
5.4 pts.
(4.7) pts.
Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.
See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP
Products Revenue Growth (YtY)
Q1 '2 2
Q1 '2 3
Y tY
Re po rte d
5 0
90
80%
FX
(3)
6%
M&A
46
(92%)
Organic
50
47
(6%)
COVID
9
-
21%
Organic ex -C OVID
41
47
15%
B Medical and Barkey acquisitions contributed $46M
15% organic growth excluding estimated COVID impact
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Azenta Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:27:57 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about AZENTA, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on AZENTA, INC.
Sales 2023
714 M
-
-
Net income 2023
-31,1 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-122x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
4 004 M
4 004 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
5,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024
4,99x
Nbr of Employees
3 200
Free-Float
83,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AZENTA, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
57,99 $
Average target price
70,40 $
Spread / Average Target
21,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.