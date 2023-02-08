Advanced search
    AZTA   US1143401024

AZENTA, INC.

(AZTA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-08 pm EST
56.22 USD   -3.05%
04:45pBrooks : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pAzenta : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:07pEarnings Flash (AZTA) AZENTA Reports Q1 EPS $0.12, vs. Street Est of $0.10
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azenta : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Presentation

02/08/2023 | 04:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

February 8, 2023

Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.

Safe Harbor Statement

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; certain matters in this presentation, including forecasts of future demand and future Company performance, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, either better or worse, from those projected. Further discussions of risk factors are available in the Company's most recent SEC filings including form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Regulation G

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP measures which are provided to assist in an understanding of the Azenta business and its operational performance. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with the appropriate GAAP measure. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP amounts to the relevant GAAP amount are provided in either an attachment to our first quarter financial results press release issued on February 8, 2023 or as an attachment to call slides used to accompany prepared comments made during our financial results conference call of the same date. Both documents are available on our investor

relations website at www.investors.azenta.com

2

Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.

Azenta Life Sciences Q1 FY 2023 Overview

Continuing Operations - Quarter and Ended December 31, 2022

Q1'23 revenue of $178M, up 28% YtY; Organic growth ex-COVID of 7% YtY

  • Products +15% YtY organic ex-COVID driven by automated systems (+23%) and C&I (+16%)
  • Services +4% YtY organic ex-COVID driven by strength in SRS (+10%) and NGS (+12%)
  • B Medical delivered record revenue of $42M driven by cold chain products

Q1'23 non-GAAP EPS $0.12, flat YtY; Adj. EBITDA of 6.7%

  • GAAP EPS of $(0.15) on continuing operations
  • Cost reduction initiatives underway to take out $20 million annualized costs
  • Targeted reductions net of investment expected to contribute 2 points of margin enhancement in 2nd half FY23

$1.4B in cash, no debt at December 31, 2022

  • Strong balance sheet for M&A opportunities and organic investment
  • In November 2022 the Company committed to $1B share repurchases within one year
    • $500M accelerated share repurchase program launched in November 2022
    • Another $500M to follow
  • Aside from share repurchase commitments, ~$900M in cash available for investment

3

Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.

See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP

Azenta Life Sciences Operating Performance

Continuing Operations - Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

$ millions, except EPS

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Q1'23

Q t Q

Q1'23

Q t Q

Y t Y

Revenue

178

30%

178

30%

28%

Gross profit

74

27%

81

34%

18%

%

41.4%

(0.8) pts.

45.4%

1.5 pts.

(3.9) pts.

R&D

8

(1%)

8

(1%)

16%

SG&A

93

43%

73

45%

47%

Operating Income

(28)

nm

(0)

(102%)

(100%)

%

(15.5%)

(4.9) pts.

(0.0%)

(1.5) pts.

(8.8) pts.

Interest Income (Expense)

11

$1

11

$1

$11

Other Income (Expense)

1

$0

1

$0

$2

Tax Benefit (Provision)

5

$7

(3)

($1)

($1)

Net Income - continuing ops

(11)

nm

9

(24%)

0%

%

(6.3%)

(2.4) pts.

5.0%

(3.5) pts.

(1.4) pts.

Continuing Ops - Diluted EPS

($0.15)

($0.08)

$0.12

($0.03)

$0.00

Total Azenta - Diluted EPS

($0.15)

$0.12

Adjusted EBITDA

12

27%

(40%)

%

6.7%

(0.2) pts.

(7.5) pts.

Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.

See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP

Q1'23 Revenue Growth (YtY)

Q1 '2 2

Q1 '2 3

Y tY

Re po rte d

1 4 0

178

28%

FX

(6)

4%

M&A

46

(33%)

Organic

140

139

(1%)

COVID

11

0

8%

Organic ex -C OVID

129

138

7%

  • 7% organic growth year over year excluding estimated COVID impact
  • FX was a 4pt headwind
  • M&A contributed 33pts

4

Life Sciences Products Performance

Quarter Ended December 31, 2022

$ millions

Q4'22

Q1'23

Q t Q

Yt Y

Revenue

48

90

85%

80%

Gross profit

19

39

99%

69%

%

40.2%

43.2%

3.0 pts.

(2.7) pts.

Operating expenses

19

35

85%

91%

Operating income

0

3

nm

(24%)

%

0.5%

3.7%

3.2 pts.

(5.1) pts.

Adjusted EBITDA

1

7

nm

15%

%

2.8%

8.2%

5.4 pts.

(4.7) pts.

Azenta Life Sciences | Proprietary and confidential.

See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP

Products Revenue Growth (YtY)

Q1 '2 2

Q1 '2 3

Y tY

Re po rte d

5 0

90

80%

FX

(3)

6%

M&A

46

(92%)

Organic

50

47

(6%)

COVID

9

-

21%

Organic ex -C OVID

41

47

15%

  • B Medical and Barkey acquisitions contributed $46M
  • 15% organic growth excluding estimated COVID impact

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

