    AZTA   US1143401024

AZENTA, INC.

(AZTA)
  Report
Azenta to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

03/30/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, which includes a presentation beginning at 9:30am ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman
Director, Investor Relations
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2635
sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com 

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-the-21st-annual-needham-virtual-healthcare-conference-301513979.html

SOURCE Azenta


© PRNewswire 2022
