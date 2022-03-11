Log in
    AZTA   US1143401024

AZENTA, INC.

(AZTA)
Azenta to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

03/11/2022 | 08:01am EST
CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that Company management will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, which includes a presentation beginning at 3:00pm ET. The conference will be held in a virtual environment. The live webcast can be accessed through the Azenta investor relations website at https://investors.azenta.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Azenta Life Sciences
Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. As of December 1st, the company changed its name and ticker to Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) from Brooks Automation, Inc, (Nasdaq: BRKS).

Azenta is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Sara Silverman
Director, Investor Relations
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2635
sara.silverman@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore
Azenta Life Sciences
978.262.2400
sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azenta-to-participate-in-the-keybanc-capital-markets-life-sciences--medtech-investor-forum-301500722.html

SOURCE Azenta


