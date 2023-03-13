Advanced search
    AZRN   NL00150006Z9

AZERION GROUP N.V.

(AZRN)
2023-03-10
2.600 EUR   -5.45%
AFM has initiated an investigation into irregularities in trading of Azerion shares

03/13/2023
Amsterdam, 13 March 2023 – Today Azerion has announced an investigation by the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM), which according to AFM-information known to the Company, appears to be related to compliance with article 15 of the Market Abuse Regulation and seems to be focused on the shareholders of Principion Holding B.V., including Azerion co-CEOs Atilla Aytekin and Umut Akpinar. Principion is Azerion’s largest shareholder.

Based on the information available and the information provided by co-CEO Atilla Aytekin, he decided, in close consultation with the Supervisory Board, that the interests of the Company and its stakeholders are best served by him temporarily stepping aside at this moment in time from his duties and responsibilities as co-CEO of the Company.

The operational leadership of the Company remains with Azerion’s Executive Committee and broader leadership team, with Umut Akpinar as CEO and Ben Davey as CFO. This is a continuation of the current day-to-day practice for organic and inorganic activities. The team remains focused on fulfilling Azerion’s strategy and dedicated execution of the business plan.

The AFM approached Azerion on Tuesday 7 March 2023 to obtain information. The Company is fully available to answer any questions of the AFM.

The Supervisory Board has installed a Special Committee to steer the process and to be kept fully informed.

The Company is limited in its possibilities to provide further information pending the investigation, and will share information if and when appropriate.

About Azerion
Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

DISCLAIMER

The companies in which Azerion Group N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Azerion”, “Azerion Group”, “Company” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Azerion Group N.V. and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided.

This press release may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as believes, estimates, plans, projects, anticipates, expects, intends, may, will, should or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause the actual results of Azerion to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements reflect Azerion's current views and assumptions based on information currently available to Azerion's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Azerion does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements will be realised. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements will come to pass or that any estimated result will be achieved. Accordingly, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements.


Financials
Sales 2022 461 M 492 M 492 M
Net income 2022 -59,9 M -63,9 M -63,9 M
Net Debt 2022 205 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,36x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 312 M 332 M 332 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 242
Free-Float 17,1%
Azerion Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AZERION GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,60 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atilla Aytekin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Umut Akpinar Co-Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Davey Chief Financial Officer
Peter Tordoir Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joost Merks Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZERION GROUP N.V.-52.03%332
ADOBE INC.-2.15%151 009
WORKDAY INC.6.54%46 175
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.72%44 657
AUTODESK, INC.3.83%41 863
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-10.63%29 943