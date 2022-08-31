Azerion N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Back
Azerion Group N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Filing date 31 aug 2022
Issuing institution Azerion Group N.V.
Reporting year 2022
Document
Date last update: 31 August 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
Azerion Group NV published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AZERION GROUP N.V.
Sales 2022
457 M
458 M
458 M
Net income 2022
-7,50 M
-7,51 M
-7,51 M
Net Debt 2022
154 M
154 M
154 M
P/E ratio 2022
-97,1x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
780 M
786 M
782 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,04x
EV / Sales 2023
1,66x
Nbr of Employees
1 242
Free-Float
17,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AZERION GROUP N.V.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
6,80 €
Average target price
9,28 €
Spread / Average Target
36,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.