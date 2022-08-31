Log in
    AZRN   NL00150006Z9

AZERION GROUP N.V.

(AZRN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:25 2022-08-31 am EDT
7.000 EUR   +2.94%
AZERION N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
Azerion publishes Interim Unaudited Q2 and H1 2022 Results
GL
Azerion publishes Interim Unaudited Q2 and H1 2022 Results
AQ
Azerion N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

08/31/2022 | 03:21pm EDT
Back Azerion Group N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Filing date31 aug 2022
  • Issuing institutionAzerion Group N.V.
  • Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentazerion-group-n.v.-interim-unaudited-financial-results-q2-and-h1-2022-a2203-00206.pdf

Date last update: 31 August 2022

Share information
Disclaimer

Azerion Group NV published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 19:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 457 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2022 -7,50 M -7,51 M -7,51 M
Net Debt 2022 154 M 154 M 154 M
P/E ratio 2022 -97,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 780 M 786 M 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 1 242
Free-Float 17,0%
Managers and Directors
Atilla Aytekin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Umut Akpinar Co-Chief Executive Officer
Maria del Dado Alonso Sanchez Chief Financial Officer
Peter Tordoir Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joost Merks Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZERION GROUP N.V.-31.57%759
ADOBE INC.-33.86%175 533
AUTODESK, INC.-27.87%44 065
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.10%43 225
WORKDAY INC.-39.87%42 056
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.12%35 164