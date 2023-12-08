Azerion Group N.V. operates a high-growth, EBITDA profitable digital entertainment and media platform. It is a content-driven, technology and data company, serving consumers, digital publishers, advertisers and game creators globally. Azerion Group N.V. is engaged in a number of interrelated operating activities including providing technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for advertisers, publishers and game creators as well as developing, publishing, distributing and operating online social and casual games and digital content.

Sector Software