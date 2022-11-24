Advanced search
    AZRN   NL00150006Z9

AZERION GROUP N.V.

(AZRN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
6.180 EUR   -0.32%
01:31aAzerion acquires AdPlay and strengthens Italian digital advertising foothold
GL
01:30aAzerion acquires AdPlay and strengthens Italian digital advertising foothold
AQ
11/22Azerion to Buy Digital Audio Advertising Group Radionomy
MT
Azerion acquires AdPlay and strengthens Italian digital advertising foothold

11/24/2022 | 01:31am EST
Amsterdam, 24 November 2022 – Today, Azerion has announced the acquisition of AdPlay, an Italian based digital advertising platform. Together, the companies will provide advertisers with access to even larger audiences in Italy through exciting new formats and content like digital out of home and first look at highly relevant sports content. At the same time, publishing partners will benefit from the additional revenues and advertising formats Azerion will bring to them.

Umut Akpinar, co-CEO of Azerion, comments: “I am pleased to announce the acquisition of AdPlay and strengthen our advertising business in Italy. The AdPlay team is a perfect fit with our Azerion culture, and their local expertise and experience will add to our ability to help our Italian customers to get the results they need from their advertising budgets. I am also very excited to welcome AdPlay’s Italian partners to the Azerion platform and grow our business together with them as well as extending our connected TV and digital out of home reach in the local market.”

Azerion will integrate AdPlay’s digital cross-media solutions and campaign performance management, adding to its robust current offering in these areas. AdPlay exclusively represents some of the most relevant Italian publishers and has been pioneering the digital out of home market in Italy. Through this acquisition, Azerion will strengthen its position in Italy and increase its relevance as a partner that delivers easy, impactful and affordable access to large and diverse audiences through highly engaging content.  

Additionally, AdPlay recently launched Veedly, a dedicated solution focused on the distribution of on-demand multimedia content from the world of sports. Veedly is currently collaborating with the official digital channels of Lega Serie A, allowing for content distribution of various kinds, including highlights of all the Serie A TIM matches, and Coppa Italia Frecciarossa for the next two sports seasons.

The aggregated consideration is a combination of cash and shares. In total, 580,470 treasury shares were transferred to the selling shareholder. The  transaction is effective as of 11th November 2022. AdPlay generated approximately €12 million gross revenue in 2021.

This announcement follows various previous acquisitions in 2022, as Azerion continues to execute on its growth strategy. So far this year, Azerion has acquired an estimated annualised revenue in the range of €100 million to €125 million for a total aggregated consideration (combination of cash and shares) in the range of €90 million to €100 million.



- ENDS -    


 

About Azerion

Azerion is a high-growth digital entertainment and media platform. As a content-driven, technology and data company, Azerion serves consumers, digital publishers, advertisers, and game creators globally. Azerion’s integrated platform provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising for media buyers and sellers, supported by in-market sales and campaign management teams. Through our technology, content creators, digital publishers and advertisers work with Azerion to reach the millions of people across the globe that play Azerion’s games and view its distributed entertainment content to increase engagement, loyalty, and drive e-commerce.

Founded in 2014 by two Dutch entrepreneurs, Azerion has experienced rapid expansion driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Azerion is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is a publicly traded company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.azerion.com.

About AdPlay

AdPlay is a tech media company focused on the development of proprietary solutions for Publishers and Brand advertisers. AdPlay Media Holding is a strategic partner for the implementation of digital transformation and innovation plans, through its owned technologies and tailored consulting services.

Contact
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com


Financials
Sales 2022 466 M 483 M 483 M
Net income 2022 -49,2 M -51,0 M -51,0 M
Net Debt 2022 198 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 699 M 725 M 725 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 242
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart AZERION GROUP N.V.
Duration : Period :
Azerion Group N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZERION GROUP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,18 €
Average target price 8,98 €
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atilla Aytekin Co-Chief Executive Officer
Umut Akpinar Co-Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Davey Chief Financial Officer
Peter Tordoir Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joost Merks Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZERION GROUP N.V.-37.81%725
ADOBE INC.-41.65%156 104
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.02%45 986
AUTODESK, INC.-29.92%42 539
WORKDAY INC.-45.33%38 233
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-0.71%36 155