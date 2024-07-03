Azerion and Captify forge new partnership to accelerate the power of Search Intelligence in France and Italy.

Amsterdam, 3 July 2024 - Azerion, one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms, and Captify, a leading provider of real-time audiences and insights fuelled by Search Intelligence, today announced a new partnership that will accelerate buyers’ access to audiences derived from open web search data, empowering brands with cookieless activation in France and Italy.

Captify’s search-powered, cookieless audience solutions will add further depth to Azerion’s reach of 500m+ average monthly users. Captify’s audiences are built on the largest onsite search dataset outside the walled gardens, providing real-time insights into consumer interests, mindsets, attitudes and intent. Buyers in France and Italy will continue to be able to access these audiences via curated deals in their favourite DSP, and now through Azerion's managed service offering as well. This is an extension of Azerion’s platform strategy to serve advertisers with the audiences they need and help European publishers create and monetise engaging content.

This partnership will also see Azerion onboard Captify’s existing sales operations in France and Italy, including responsibility for existing customers. Captify commercial operations and sales teams in France and Italy will move to Azerion as part of the agreement to support the growth of the business with new and existing client relationships and operational functions. Completion of the partnership is subject to a number of customary conditions.

Captify, founded in the UK in 2011, expanded into the French market in 2015, and into Italy in 2019, building and scaling relationships with advertisers, agencies and publishers. Captify will focus resources on continuing to grow their core markets of US, UK, and Australia, as well as continuing to invest in product innovation.

Azerion VP Operations, Mickael Ferreira, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Captify on this extension of our offering in France and Italy. Captify’s Search Intelligence product fits well with our suite of cookieless solutions on the web, in audio, CTV and DOOH and will add much value to the experience we offer our customers.”

Captify CEO Mike Welch said, “This exciting partnership with Azerion will accelerate access to our unique Search Intelligence capabilities in France and Italy through their scaled commercial footprint in those markets. This will enable even more buyers in France and Italy to leverage our cookieless, real-time audiences, across even more channels, at a time when cookie-based signals are set to be deprecated.”

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe’s largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

About Captify

As the largest holder of onsite search data outside the walled gardens, Captify is the leader in real-time audiences and insights, fueled by Search Intelligence. Captify’s solutions power pre-campaign strategy, programmatic activation, and unique measurement for the world’s biggest brands.

Connecting searches from over 3 million websites globally, Captify helps brands understand consumer interests, motivations and mindsets. Search behavior provides a view into consumer intent, which is then made actionable through machine learning technology. Search Intelligence fuels flexible, cookieless, omnichannel solutions, to bring brands new, real-time audiences, publishers greater yield and consumers the most relevant digital experiences.

Attachment