(Alliance News) - ABP Nocivelli Spa reported that it closed 2023 with a net profit of EUR6.4 million, up 8.8 percent to EUR5.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

During the period, production velor stood at EUR42.6 million, up 4.5 percent from EUR40.8 million in 2022.

Ebitda 2023 is EUR9.3 million, up 2.0% from EUR9.2 million as of December 31, 2022 with an Ebitda margin of 21.9%.

Ebitda is EUR8.2 million, up from EUR8.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Net financial position is cash positive EUR49.9 million from a cash positive EUR45.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Order backlog as of 2031 is estimated at about EUR800 million.

Bruno Nocivelli, chairman of the board of directors of Nocivelli ABP, commented, "We are very proud of the results approved today. We are living in a period that calls for continued flexibility in providing our services in energy efficiency in the face of a constantly changing industry and macroeconomic scenario."

"The sustainability of infrastructure is also one of the goals of Agenda 2030, for which Nocivelli through its know-how is at the forefront to ensure greater resource efficiency and improvement of the environmental impact of the country's infrastructure, serving citizens?

