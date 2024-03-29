1. COMPANY AT A GLANCE

2. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS H1 '23/'24

3. KEY TAKEAWAYS & FUTURE OUTLOOK

4. Q&A

ANNEX

LEADER IN SUPPLYING PA WITH ENERGY SERVICES

Nocivelli ABP is specialised in supplying public administrations with energy services thanks to a solid know-how gained over the last 60 years, which includes the promotion of PPP projects (involving the building of hospitals and the supply of energy and facility management services).

Listed on Euronext Growth

Milan since 2021, Nocivelli ABP is an ESCo - Energy Service Company

Core activities: v Supply of technical and commercial services necessary for the implementation of interventions of energy efficiency v Financing of the improvement intervention of energy efficiencyv Project Financing: proposals for interventions aimed to the energy efficiency of plants or buildings public

MORE THAN 60 YEARS OF SUCCESSFUL ACHIEVEMENTS

Business diversification.

The company enters newbusinesses switching to natural gas in heating systems. Realisation of technological, mechanical and electrical systems, in the construction of civil and industrial buildings and in facility management.

- 2015

Nocivelli ABP set up in the province of Brescia (Lombardy) initially involved in the trade of oil products and lubricants (distribution of oil for heating).

Entry into the public concession market.

Winning the concession for the construction and management of a part of the Brescia hospital "Spedali Civili di Brescia", marking the ingress in the hospital field.

Renovation and expansion of the Brescia hospital "Spedali Civili". This focus on "PPPs" enabled the company to achieve noteworthy know-how in the sector and a competitive edge on its competitors.

IPO AIM Italia - Now Euronext Growth Milan. Award for the supply of diagnostic systems for the Alessandria hospital in RTI*.

2010

Acquisition of RPP S.r.l. "Run Power Plants" - Involved in the design, construction supply, installation and maintenance of LED lighting.

*RTI (Raggruppamento Temporaneo di Imprese - Temporary Consortium)

Awarded tender in RTI*

- Energy efficiency and seismic upgrading of a school building in Vobarno (BS).

- Plant engineering works concerning healthcare facilities and community houses in Lombardy (Euro 21.8mln)

- construction and plant works aimed at health care facilities and community houses in several provinces of Lombardy. (Euro 7mln)Awarded Consip tenders in RTI* for facility management services for Public Sector properties in Liguria, Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta.

Achievement of "SUPPLIER" qualification from Terna with a plafond of Euro 25 million.

Starting the works for the modernization and safety of the Gavardo Hospital in Brescia worthing 18 million

(execution of a number of lots of a previously-awarded tender)

KEY FACTORS FOR SUCCESS

6

BUSINESS UNITS

1 SERVICES

Technological and facility management services focused on energy and heating solutions

v Energy: supply of goods and services aimed at maintaining the "comfort conditions" of buildings, while focusing on the optimised use of resources

v Heat: management of the entire cycle of technological systems, energy supply, ordinary maintenance, day-by-day management and upgrades in compliance with the safety and energy-efficiency law 2 CONSTRUCTION

v Facility management: design, implementation and management of all the ancillary functions needed by the clients to run their infrastructures

Construction and management of public and private buildings, particularly hospitals

v Civil and industrial utility systems, including traditional and innovative systems, such as electrical, thermomechanical and sanitary systems, as well as heating and ventilation systems;

v Building works, including the renovation and expansion of hospitals, as well as civil and industrial buildings.

3PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

v Residual activity, once used to be its core business. The company stores and sells petroleum products for heating and traction

PPPs SPONSORED BY PRIVATE COMPANIES

Turnover by client

PA

90%

10%

• Public bodies and private companies cooperate to fund, design, build andmanage public infrastructure or services with a long-term view

• The company's interest is aligned to the PA' through long-term agreements (average length 25Y)

• Revenue stream usually guaranteed by a steady fee or royalties

• PA backs all the funding needed, bearing the risks. The tender winner only takes on operating risks. Timeframe of a contract: usually between 2 to 9 years

• PA entirely defines the subject matter - call for tenders and contract terms are not negotiable

Private hospitals

• Public entities (municipalities and provinces)

• Public hospitals and nursing homes; Private hospitals and nursing homes

• Private companies

1. COMPANY AT A GLANCE

2. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS H1'23/'24

3. KEY TAKEAWAYS & FUTURE OUTLOOK

4. Q&A

ANNEX

VALUE OF PRODUCTION KEEP GROWING

Values in €mln

REVENUES

39.6M

-5.2%

(41.8 M as 31.12.2022)

Revenues slightly decreasing manly due to the delay accumulated by the public administration in approving the preliminary design necessary for the execution of works subject to significant contracts, causing a temporal shift of the works to the first semester of 2024

10