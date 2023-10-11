In accordance with Article 83-sexies of the CFA, the right to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting is conferred on the basis of a communication sent to the Company from an intermediary, in accordance with the accounting records at the end of the seventh trading day before the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting in first call (i.e. October 18, 2023, the "record date"). Debits and credits to the relevant accounts subsequent to this date do not affect the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting; therefore, those holding company shares only subsequent to this date shall not be entitled to attend and vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. The communication from the intermediary must be received by the Company by the end of the third trading day before the Shareholders' Meeting is held in first call (i.e. October 24, 2023). Communication to the Company is carried out by the intermediary on the request of those with the right to vote.

Approval of the financial statements at June 30, 2023 of the Company; review of the reports of the Board of Directors, the Board of Statutory Auditors' Report and the Independent Auditors' Report. Resolutions thereon;

The Shareholders' Meeting of A.B.P. Nocivelli S.p.A. is called in ordinary session for October 27, 2023 at 10AM in first call at the office of Notary Enrico Lera, in Brescia, via San Zeno No. 99/A, and, where required, for October 30, 2023, at the same time and place, in second call, to discuss and consider the following

Castegnato (Brescia), October 11, 2023 - Nocivelli ABP S.p.A.(ABP:IM), an ESCo Company specialised in building technological systems and facility management services and the nationwide Public-Private Partnership operations leader, announces the publication today of the call notice for the Shareholders' Meeting called, in ordinary session, for October 27, 2023, on the company website at www.abpnocivelli.com, Investor Relations/Governance section, and in the daily newspaper Italia Oggi.

REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

All those with the right to attend the Shareholders' Meeting can be represented by written proxy in accordance with applicable regulations. For this purpose, the proxy form for the Shareholders' Meeting is available on the Company's website at www.abpnocivelli.com, in the Investor Relations section. The proxy must be notified electronically in the manner indicated below.

MEANS TO ATTEND THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

In accordance with the provisions of Article 8.16 of the By-Laws, those entitled to attend the Shareholders' Meeting may only do so through the use of remote connection systems (audio or video conferencing) that enable their identification, in compliance with current and applicable regulations. Shareholders or their proxies who wish to attend the Shareholders' Meeting, in order to obtain the credentials to participate in the videoconference, must send by e-mail by 12PM on October 25, 2023, a special request to the PEC (registered email) address abpnocivelli@pecserviziotitoli.itattaching (i) a copy of a valid identity document of the person attending in person or by proxy/representation; (ii) any documentation proving the powers of representation of the person attending on behalf of a legal entity, (iii) any proxy form duly completed and signed by the principal together with his/her identity document.

The Company will notify the same e-mail address from which the aforementioned documentation originates of the credentials for participation in the Shareholders' Meeting by videoconference of those persons requesting such and for whom the notice declaring the right to participate from the intermediary has also been received. Those who have not fully complied with the above requirements will not be accredited to attend the Shareholders' Meeting.

Directors and Statutory Auditors may contribute in the manner that will be directly communicated to each of them.

SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

The subscribed and paid-in share capital is Euro 1,138,000.00, divided into 30,450,000 ordinary shares with no indication of par value, each of which entitles the holder to one vote at the Shareholders' Meeting. The Company does not hold treasury shares.

DOCUMENTATION

Documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting and this call notice, are made available to the public at the Company's registered office and on its website at www.abpnocivelli.com ("Investor relations"

"Shareholders' Meeting " section) within the terms of the law. The shareholders have the right to obtain a copy.

***

Overview of ABP Nocivelli

The ABP Nocivelli Group was founded in Castegnato (Brescia) in 1963 and initially traded in petroleum products and lubricants. In 1988 it diversified into the construction of technological, mechanical and electrical systems, in addition to civil and industrial construction and Facility Management. The Nocivelli Group comprises the parent company ABP Nocivelli S.p.A. and the wholly-owned subsidiary RPP srl Run Power Plants, acquired in 2016, specialising in the design, manufacture, supply, installation and maintenance of LED lighting. The Group is headquartered in Castegnato (BS) and has operations in Brescia, Chieti Scalo and Ponderano (Biella). RPP is based in Castenedolo (BS). Bruno Nocivelli is the Chairperson of the Board of Directors, while Nicola Turra serves as Chief Executive Officer. The Group's Value of production in the first half of 2023 was Euro 75.1 million, with EBITDA of Euro 15.3 million and a net profit of Euro 10.6 million.