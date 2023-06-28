(Alliance News) - Nocivelli ABP Spa has been awarded, in a temporary grouping of companies as group leader together with the company Pavoni Spa, four lots of a tender having as its object the entrusting of the execution of construction and plant engineering works for the construction and/or adaptation of facilities to be used as community hospitals and community houses in the provinces of Brescia and Lodi.

The amount of plant engineering works under Nocivelli ABP's responsibility all falling under the NRRP - such as plumbing, kitchens and laundries, heating and air conditioning systems, electrical, telephone, radio and television systems - is approximately EUR7.0 million.

The performance of the works will take place over the next 3 years.

This is the third tender won by the Nocivelli company in RTI in less than a month, the company explained in a note.

In total, the three public tenders won-two of them related to projects under the NRP-total more than EUR30 million.

Nicola Turra, managing director of Nocivelli ABP, said, "This third consecutive award allows us to bring attention back to Nocivelli's unique business model. Thanks to significant strength, a lack of debt, and above all an industry know-how that is recognized by stakeholders, we have been able to win tenders that add value and marginality to our backlog. At the same time, we address the big issue that Italy has today, which is to be able to appropriately use PNRR resources on projects that improve the environmental impact, by efficiently improving the energy performance of public places and buildings."

Nocivelli ABP on Tuesday closed at a par at EUR3.72 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.