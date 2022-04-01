Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Azimut Exploration Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZM   CA3019501012

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC.

(AZM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azimut Exploration : Financial Statements November 30, 2021

04/01/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements November 30, 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

November 30,

August 31,

2021

2021

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)

26,830,882

27,641,849

Amounts receivable (Note 4)

1,210,099

3,664,105

Prepaid expenses

36,735

50,085

28,077,716

31,356,039

Non-current assets

Tax credit and mining rights receivable

2,440,765

2,440,766

Investments (Note 5)

78,533

73,941

Property and equipment (Note 6a)

664,079

635,990

Intangible assets (less accumulated amortization of $24,388;

$24,130 as at August 31, 20201)

3,818

2,826

Right-of-use assets (Note 6b)

116,345

128,326

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

19,533,687

17,223,009

22,837,227

20,504,858

Total assets

50,914,943

51,860,897

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,133,811

2,730,618

Advances received for exploration work

-

291,860

Lease liabilities (Note 8)

33,930

45,220

Flow-through shares premium liability (Note 10b)

2,748,990

3,399,557

4,916,731

6,467,255

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities (Note 9)

73,438

73,438

Asset retirement obligations (Note 9)

1,060,816

987,764

1,134,254

1,061,202

Total liabilities

6,050,985

7,528,457

Equity

Share capital (Note 10)

61,548,023

61,550,590

Underwriters' options (Note 11)

635,182

635,182

Stock options (Note 12)

3,001,094

3,010,920

Contributed surplus

4,059,430

4,028,710

Deficit

(24,379,771)

(24,892,962)

Total equity

44,863,958

44,332,440

Total liabilities and equity

50,914,943

51,860,897

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Approved by the Board of Directors

(s) Jean-Marc Lulin

Director

(2)

(s) Jean-Charles Potvin

DirectorInterim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021

(in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares)

Three-month period ended

November 30,

2021 $

2020 $

Revenues

Operator income (Notes 7c, d, k and m)

Expenses

General and administrative (Note 13)

129,796

General exploration (Note 13)

61,052

Operating expenses

190,848

Financing cost (income), net

Interest income

(34,835)

Interest and bank charges

365

Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligations

6,825

Interest on lease liabilities

4,578

(23,067)

Other (gains) losses

Change in fair value - investments

(4,594)

Net loss before income taxes

137,376

Deferred income tax recovery (Note 10b)

(650,567)

Income and comprehensive income for the period

513,191

Basic and diluted income per share

0.006

Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

81,753,844

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

25,811

18,101

166,533 105,081

271,614

(12,248)

336

- 4,097

(7,815)

3,629 249,327

(431,442)

182,115

0.003 68,608,651

(3)

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021

(in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares) (Unaudited)

$

Balance as at September 1, 2021

81,753,844

61,550,590

Income and comprehensive income for the period

-

-

Stock option expired / cancelled (Note 12)

-

-

Stock-based compensation (Note 12)

-

-

Share issue expenses

-

(2,567)

Balance as at November 30, 2021

81,753,844

61,548,023

Balance as at September 1, 2020

65,788,137

32,685,285

Income and comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

Private placement (Note 10a)

3,333,335

6,000,003

Stock-based compensation

-

-

Share issue expenses

-

(148,750)

Balance as at November 30, 2020

69,121,472

38,536,538

(1) There were no unpaid common shares as at November 30, 2021 and 2020.

-

Underwriters'

Stock

Contributed

Share capital (1)

options

options

surplus

Deficit

Total

Number (1)

$

$

$

$

$

635,182

3,010,920

4,028,710

(24,892,962)

44,332,440

-

-

-

513,191

513,191

-

(30,720)

30,720

-

-

-

20,894

-

-

20,894

-

-

-

-

(2,567)

635,182

3,001,094

4,059,430

(24,379,771)

44,863,958

-

2,400,388

3,787,210

(24,342,203)

14,530,680

-

-

-

182,115

182,115

-

-

-

-

6,000,003

-

84,950

-

-

84,950

-

-

-

-

(148,750)

-

2,485,338

3,787,210

(24,160,088)

20,648,998

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(4)

Statements of Cash Flows

For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021

(in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three-month period ended

November 30,

2021

2020

$

$

Cash flows used in operating activities

Income for the period

513,191

182,115

Items not affecting cash

Depreciation of property and equipment

2,745

2,841

Amortization of intangible assets

259

159

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

11,981

11,982

Change in fair value - investments

(4,594)

3,631

Stock-based compensation cost

20,894

84,950

Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligations

6,825

-

Recovery of deferred income taxes

(650,567)

(431,442)

(99,266)

(145,764)

Changes in non-cash working capital items

Amounts receivable

104,007

(227,037)

Prepaid expenses

13,350

18,383

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

291,861

(339,185)

409,218

(547,839)

309,952

(693,603)

Cash flows from financing activities

Private placement

-

6,000,003

Share issue expenses

(2,567)

(202,381)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(11,290)

(164,591)

-

(13,857)

5,633,031

Cash flows used in investing activities

Advance received for exploration work, net

2,350,000

300,000

Additions to property and equipment

(9,295)

(4,892)

Additions to intangible assets

(1,250)

(1,839)

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

(3,466,517)

(1,897,499)

Proceeds from sale of options on E&E assets

20,000

-

(1,107,062)

(1,604,230)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(810,967)

3,335,198

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period

27,641,849

5,827,207

Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period

26,830,882

9,162,405

Additional information

Interest received

(34,835)

(12,248)

Interest paid

4,943

4,097

Additional cash flow information (Note 15)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(5)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azimut Exploration Inc. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 16:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC.
12:38pAZIMUT EXPLORATION : Financial Statements August 31, 2020 and 2019
PU
12:38pAZIMUT EXPLORATION : For the fiscal years ended August 31, 2019 and 2018
PU
12:38pAZIMUT EXPLORATION : Financial Statements August 31, 2019 and 2018
PU
12:38pAZIMUT EXPLORATION : For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021
PU
12:29pAZIMUT EXPLORATION : Financial Statements November 30, 2021
PU
03/10Azimut Exploration Shares Rise as Confirms Patwon Zone in Quebec's Elmer Property Exten..
MT
03/10Azimut Confirms the Patwon Zone Extends to a Depth of at least 600 metres and Remains C..
AQ
03/10Azimut Confirms the Patwon Zone Extends to A Depth of At Least 600 Metres and Remains C..
CI
01/31Azimut Launches Ground Geophysics Survey on Wapatik Project
MT
01/31Azimut Exploration Inc. Announces Start of a Ground Geophysics Survey on the Wapatik Pr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 101 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Azimut Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,23 CAD
Average target price 3,25 CAD
Spread / Average Target 164%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marc Lulin President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Moniroth Lim Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Glenn Jeffrey Mullan Chairman
Jean-Charles Potvin Independent Director
Jacques P. Simoneau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC.-25.45%81
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.70%196 500
RIO TINTO PLC24.31%132 915
GLENCORE PLC33.35%85 917
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.71%63 401
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.33.27%46 492