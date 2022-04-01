Azimut Exploration : Financial Statements November 30, 2021
Azimut Exploration Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements November 30, 2021
(expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)
Interim Statements of Financial Position
(in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
November 30,
August 31,
2021
2021
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3)
26,830,882
27,641,849
Amounts receivable (Note 4)
1,210,099
3,664,105
Prepaid expenses
36,735
50,085
28,077,716
31,356,039
Non-current assets
Tax credit and mining rights receivable
2,440,765
2,440,766
Investments (Note 5)
78,533
73,941
Property and equipment (Note 6a)
664,079
635,990
Intangible assets (less accumulated amortization of $24,388;
$24,130 as at August 31, 20201)
3,818
2,826
Right-of-use assets (Note 6b)
116,345
128,326
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
19,533,687
17,223,009
22,837,227
20,504,858
Total assets
50,914,943
51,860,897
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,133,811
2,730,618
Advances received for exploration work
-
291,860
Lease liabilities (Note 8)
33,930
45,220
Flow-through shares premium liability (Note 10b)
2,748,990
3,399,557
4,916,731
6,467,255
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities (Note 9)
73,438
73,438
Asset retirement obligations (Note 9)
1,060,816
987,764
1,134,254
1,061,202
Total liabilities
6,050,985
7,528,457
Equity
Share capital (Note 10)
61,548,023
61,550,590
Underwriters' options (Note 1 1)
635,182
635,182
Stock options (Note 12)
3,001,094
3,010,920
Contributed surplus
4,059,430
4,028,710
Deficit
(24,379,771)
(24,892,962)
Total equity
44,863,958
44,332,440
Total liabilities and equity
50,914,943
51,860,897
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Approved by the Board of Directors
(s) Jean-Marc Lulin
Director
(2)
(s) Jean-Charles Potvin
Director Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021
(in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares)
Three-month period ended
November 30,
2021 $
2020 $
Revenues
Operator income (Notes 7c, d, k and m)
Expenses
General and administrative (Note 13)
129,796
General exploration (Note 13)
61,052
Operating expenses
190,848
Financing cost (income), net
Interest income
(34,835)
Interest and bank charges
365
Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligations
6,825
Interest on lease liabilities
4,578
(23,067)
Other (gains) losses
Change in fair value - investments
(4,594)
Net loss before income taxes
137,376
Deferred income tax recovery (Note 10b)
(650,567)
Income and comprehensive income for the period
513,191
Basic and diluted income per share
0.006
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
81,753,844
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
25,811
18,101
166,533 105,081
271,614
(12,248)
336
- 4,097
(7,815)
3,629 249,327
(431,442)
182,115
0.003 68,608,651
(3)
Azimut Exploration Inc.
Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021
(in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares) (Unaudited)
$
Balance as at September 1, 2021
81,753,844
61,550,590
Income and comprehensive income for the period
-
-
Stock option expired / cancelled (Note 12)
-
-
Stock-based compensation (Note 12)
-
-
Share issue expenses
-
(2,567)
Balance as at November 30, 2021
81,753,844
61,548,023
Balance as at September 1, 2020
65,788,137
32,685,285
Income and comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
Private placement (Note 10a)
3,333,335
6,000,003
Stock-based compensation
-
-
Share issue expenses
-
(148,750)
Balance as at November 30, 2020
69,121,472
38,536,538
(1) There were no unpaid common shares as at November 30, 2021 and 2020.
-
Underwriters'
Stock
Contributed
Share ca p ital (1)
options
options
surplus
Deficit
Total
Number (1)
$
$
$
$
$
635,182
3,010,920
4,028,710
(24,892,962)
44,332,440
-
-
-
513,191
513,191
-
(30,720)
30,720
-
-
-
20,894
-
-
20,894
-
-
-
-
(2,567)
635,182
3,001,094
4,059,430
(24,379,771)
44,863,958
-
2,400,388
3,787,210
(24,342,203)
14,530,680
-
-
-
182,115
182,115
-
-
-
-
6,000,003
-
84,950
-
-
84,950
-
-
-
-
(148,750)
-
2,485,338
3,787,210
(24,160,088)
20,648,998
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
(4)
Statements of Cash Flows
For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021
(in Canadian dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three-month period ended
November 30,
2021
2020
$
$
Cash flows used in operating activities
Income for the period
513,191
182,115
Items not affecting cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
2,745
2,841
Amortization of intangible assets
259
159
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
11,981
11,982
Change in fair value - investments
(4,594)
3,631
Stock-based compensation cost
20,894
84,950
Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligations
6,825
-
Recovery of deferred income taxes
(650,567)
(431,442)
(99,266)
(145,764)
Changes in non-cash working capital items
Amounts receivable
104,007
(227,037)
Prepaid expenses
13,350
18,383
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
291,861
(339,185)
409,218
(547,839)
309,952
(693,603)
Cash flows from financing activities
Private placement
-
6,000,003
Share issue expenses
(2,567)
(202,381)
Repayment of lease liabilities
(11,290)
(164,591)
-
(13,857)
5,633,031
Cash flows used in investing activities
Advance received for exploration work, net
2,350,000
300,000
Additions to property and equipment
(9,295)
(4,892)
Additions to intangible assets
(1,250)
(1,839)
Additions to exploration and evaluation assets
(3,466,517)
(1,897,499)
Proceeds from sale of options on E&E assets
20,000
-
(1,107,062)
(1,604,230)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(810,967)
3,335,198
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period
27,641,849
5,827,207
Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period
26,830,882
9,162,405
Additional information
Interest received
(34,835)
(12,248)
Interest paid
4,943
4,097
Additional cash flow information (Note 15)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
(5)
