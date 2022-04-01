Azimut Exploration : Financial Statements November 30, 2021

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements November 30, 2021

(expressed in Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

Interim Statements of Financial Position

(in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

As at As at November 30, August 31, 2021 2021 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3) 26,830,882 27,641,849 Amounts receivable (Note 4) 1,210,099 3,664,105 Prepaid expenses 36,735 50,085 28,077,716 31,356,039 Non-current assets Tax credit and mining rights receivable 2,440,765 2,440,766 Investments (Note 5) 78,533 73,941 Property and equipment (Note 6a) 664,079 635,990 Intangible assets (less accumulated amortization of $24,388; $24,130 as at August 31, 20201) 3,818 2,826 Right-of-use assets (Note 6b) 116,345 128,326 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7) 19,533,687 17,223,009 22,837,227 20,504,858 Total assets 50,914,943 51,860,897 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,133,811 2,730,618 Advances received for exploration work - 291,860 Lease liabilities (Note 8) 33,930 45,220 Flow-through shares premium liability (Note 10b) 2,748,990 3,399,557 4,916,731 6,467,255 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities (Note 9) 73,438 73,438 Asset retirement obligations (Note 9) 1,060,816 987,764 1,134,254 1,061,202 Total liabilities 6,050,985 7,528,457 Equity Share capital (Note 10) 61,548,023 61,550,590 Underwriters' options (Note 11) 635,182 635,182 Stock options (Note 12) 3,001,094 3,010,920 Contributed surplus 4,059,430 4,028,710 Deficit (24,379,771) (24,892,962) Total equity 44,863,958 44,332,440 Total liabilities and equity 50,914,943 51,860,897 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Approved by the Board of Directors (s) Jean-Marc Lulin Director (s) Jean-Charles Potvin Director

Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021

(in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares)

Three-month period ended

November 30,

2021 $

2020 $

Three-month period ended November 30, 2021 $ 2020 $ Revenues Operator income (Notes 7c, d, k and m) 25,811 18,101 Expenses General and administrative (Note 13) 129,796 166,533 General exploration (Note 13) 61,052 105,081 Operating expenses 190,848 271,614 Financing cost (income), net Interest income (34,835) (12,248) Interest and bank charges 365 336 Unwinding of discount on asset retirement obligations 6,825 - Interest on lease liabilities 4,578 4,097 (23,067) (7,815) Other (gains) losses Change in fair value - investments (4,594) 3,629 Net loss before income taxes 137,376 249,327 Deferred income tax recovery (Note 10b) (650,567) (431,442) Income and comprehensive income for the period 513,191 182,115 Basic and diluted income per share 0.006 0.003 Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 81,753,844 68,608,651 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

18,101

166,533 105,081

271,614

(12,248)

336

- 4,097

(7,815)

3,629 249,327

(431,442)

182,115

0.003 68,608,651

(3)

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021

(in Canadian dollars, except number of common shares) (Unaudited)

$ Balance as at September 1, 2021 81,753,844 61,550,590 Income and comprehensive income for the period - - Stock option expired / cancelled (Note 12) - - Stock-based compensation (Note 12) - - Share issue expenses - (2,567) Balance as at November 30, 2021 81,753,844 61,548,023 Balance as at September 1, 2020 65,788,137 32,685,285 Income and comprehensive income for the period - - Private placement (Note 10a) 3,333,335 6,000,003 Stock-based compensation - - Share issue expenses - (148,750) Balance as at November 30, 2020 69,121,472 38,536,538 (1) There were no unpaid common shares as at November 30, 2021 and 2020. -

Underwriters' Stock Contributed Share capital (1) options options surplus Deficit Total Number (1) $ $ $ $ $ 635,182 3,010,920 4,028,710 (24,892,962) 44,332,440 - - - 513,191 513,191 - (30,720) 30,720 - - - 20,894 - - 20,894 - - - - (2,567) 635,182 3,001,094 4,059,430 (24,379,771) 44,863,958 - 2,400,388 3,787,210 (24,342,203) 14,530,680 - - - 182,115 182,115 - - - - 6,000,003 - 84,950 - - 84,950 - - - - (148,750) - 2,485,338 3,787,210 (24,160,088) 20,648,998

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

(4)

Statements of Cash Flows

For the three-month period ended November 30, 2021

(in Canadian dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three-month period ended

November 30,