Azimut Exploration to Present at Virtual Investor Day IV - June 8-10, 2021

06/03/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
Longueuil, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Azimut Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZM) ("Azimut" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Virtual Investor Day IV ("VID IV") June 8-10, 2021 hosted by IR.INC and FTMIG.

Mr. Jean-Marc Lulin, President & CEO of Azimut, will provide an in-depth update on the Company at 10:00 a.m. EST, June 10, 2021. VID IV is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools after and during each presentation. To register for VID IV, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-iv/series_summit.

About Azimut Exploration Inc.

Azimut is a mineral exploration company whose core business centers on target generation and partnership development. The Company is actively advancing the Patwon gold discovery on its 100%-owned flagship Elmer Property in the James Bay region. The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and has 69.2 million shares outstanding. Azimut's competitive edge against exploration risk is founded on systematic regional-scale data analysis and multiple concurrently active projects.

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President
Follow the Money Investor Group
kboyd@ftmig.com www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86394


© Newsfilecorp 2021
