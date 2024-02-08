(Alliance News) - The Azimut Group on Thursday reported that it recorded positive net inflows of EUR414 million in January 2024. Total assets including assets under administration stood at EUR92.1 billion at the end of January, of which EUR61.3 billion refer to assets under management.

Gabriele Blei - group ceo - commented, "We started the new year with a reallocation of traditional funds into private markets solutions with a series of intermediate fund closures in the various asset classes, registering strong momentum on the private markets front in Italy. In addition, the Italian network has successfully and ahead of schedule concluded club deal fundraising activities to invest in three different companies for approximately EUR180 million, which will be accounted for in net inflows upon closing in the coming months."

"The group's continued commitment to product innovation is also evidenced by the launch of several public market offerings in January, which include Escalator solutions to gradually increase equity exposure globally, Target Maturity bond portfolios and active equity strategies in the Healthcare and Biotech sectors, managed by Kennedy Capital Management's highly specialized team."

Azimut on Thursday trades in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR26.1 per share.

