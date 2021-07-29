Log in
    AZM   IT0003261697

AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.

(AZM)
  Report
Azimut S p A : 1H 2021 Results

07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Azimut Group

1H 2021 Results

July 29th, 2021

Table of Contents

1H 2021

Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

18

1H 2021

Financials

23

Summary & Outlook

28

About Azimut

31

2

Table of Contents

1H 2021 Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

18

1H 2021 Financials

23

Summary & Outlook

28

About Azimut

31

3

1H 2021: key highlights

Net WAP 2021 YtD

2021 YtD

1H Net Profit(2)

AUM & Net Inflows(1)

€76.6bn Total Assets

+5.2%

€226mn

€12.9bn Net Inflows

+1.4% vs Azimut

Total Assets:

+58% vs. 1H20

Morningstar Index

+27% vs. end 2020

Source: Company data.

Note (1): Including the announced M&A transaction with Pathlight Capital4and latest Kennedy Lewis team lift-off, both in July 2021

Note (2): Excluding Performance fees to be cashed in at 31/12/2021.

Private Markets: scaling up a global offering

Azimut Private Markets: €3.5bn AUM

Azimut Libera Impresa SGR

Azimut Alternative Capital Partners

  • Operating since 2015
  • €2.1bn AUM
  • 19 funds / products / club deals
  • 30 employees, of which 25 investment professionals
  • Mostly in-house managed, with selected third party managers such as Blackstone, Peninsula Capital and Muzinich

Private Markets AUM 2020 - 2021 YTD (€bn)

Italy USA

1.8

1.2 1.20.4

0.6

1.4

Operating since 2019

€1.4bn AUM (Azimut pro-rata share)

7 funds(1) by Affiliates & Internal Team

8 employees based in NYC

20%

Opportunistic Private

Unlocked

Credit

Azimut

$7bn Total AUM

Distribution

12.5%

Consumer middle-

Unlocked

market Private Equity

Azimut

Ramp up phase

Distribution

20%

ABL Private Credit

Unlocking

$1.4bn Total AUM

Azimut

Distribution

3.5

2.3

2.6

1.4

2.0

0.5

0.5

0.4

1.6

1.7

2.1

2.1

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q 2020

4Q 2020

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

July 2021*

Source: Company data.

5

Note1: Including funds already closed and soon to be managed by all Affiliates and internal AACP team. Note*: includes only new

AUM coming from the July 2021 US deals and acquisitions

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
