Azimut S p A : 1H 2021 Results

Azimut Group
1H 2021 Results
July 29th, 2021
2
1H 2021 Highlights
1H 2021 Financials
3
1H 2021: key highlights
Net WAP 2021 YtD
2021 YtD
1H Net Profit(2)
AUM & Net Inflows(1)
€76.6bn Total Assets
+5.2%
€226mn
€12.9bn Net Inflows
+1.4% vs Azimut
Total Assets:
+58% vs. 1H20
Morningstar Index
+27% vs. end 2020
Source: Company data.
Note (1): Including the announced M&A transaction with Pathlight Capital4and latest Kennedy Lewis team lift-off, both in July 2021
Note (2): Excluding Performance fees to be cashed in at 31/12/2021.
Private Markets: scaling up a global offering
Azimut Private Markets: €3.5bn AUM
Azimut Libera Impresa SGR
Azimut Alternative Capital Partners
Private Markets AUM 2020 - 2021 YTD (€bn)
Italy USA
1.8
1.2 1.20.4
0.6
1.4
➢ Operating since 2019
➢ €1.4bn AUM (Azimut pro-rata share)
➢ 7 funds(1) by Affiliates & Internal Team
➢ 8 employees based in NYC
20%
•
Opportunistic Private
Unlocked
Credit
Azimut
$7bn Total AUM
Distribution
12.5%
Consumer middle-
market Private Equity
Ramp up phase
ABL Private Credit
Unlocking
$1.4bn Total AUM
3.5
2.3
2.6
2.0
0.5
0.4
1.6
1.7
2.1
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
2Q 2020
3Q 2020
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
July 2021*
Source: Company data.
5
Note1: Including funds already closed and soon to be managed by all Affiliates and internal AACP team. Note*: includes only new
AUM coming from the July 2021 US deals and acquisitions
