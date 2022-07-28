Azimut S p A : 1H 2021 Results
Azimut Group
H1 2022 Results
• Asset Management & Distribution
12
• Asset Management & Distribution
12
H1 2022: Key highlights
4
Proving the strength of the business despite a challenging market backdrop
Jun22 Total Assets
H1 Net inflows YTD* WAP
€ 81.2bn
€ 3.5bn
+213 bps
of which 44% from
of which €0.7bn into
Outperformance over the Italy
international business
private markets
Fideuram index (WAP: -6.96%)
H1 Total revenues
H1 Operating profit H1 Net profit
€ 666m
€ 276m
€ 202m
+18% vs. H1 21, driven by
+19% vs. H1 21; total operating
impacted by higher taxes;
recurring fees
costs grew slightly less than
in line with full-year target
(83% of total revenues)
revenues
Source: Company data.
Note *: As of 21 July 2022.
H1 2022: Growth trend continues even in adverse markets
5
Total Assets (€bn)
75.7
+7%
81.2
+19%
82.6
69.5
24.4
29.1
20.2
29.1
+2%
+8%
51.3
52.1
49.3
53.4
Jun-21
Jun-22 Average H1 2021 Average H1 2022
Net inflows (€m)
9,437*
3,313
3,373
8,070*
2,532
1,681
1,767
1,780
1,666
1,831
1,641
986
855
531
910
1,173
1,177
106
1,533
1,692
751
216
1,235
1,367
891
804
658
235
640
489
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Source: Company data. Average AuM & AuC calculated on a monthly basis.
Note *: Includes consolidation of Sanctuary.
Disclaimer
Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
1 283 M
1 300 M
1 300 M
Net income 2022
372 M
377 M
377 M
Net cash 2022
474 M
481 M
481 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,21x
Yield 2022
8,53%
Capitalization
2 244 M
2 273 M
2 273 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,38x
EV / Sales 2023
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
1 467
Free-Float
84,9%
Technical analysis trends AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
16,07 €
Average target price
24,79 €
Spread / Average Target
54,3%
