    AZM   IT0003261697

AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.

(AZM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:51 2022-07-28 am EDT
16.54 EUR   +2.94%
05:22aAzimut Units To Acquire Minority Stake In RoundShield Partners
MT
07/13AZIMUT S P A : acquires a stake in Diaman Partners and accelerates on crypto assets
PU
07/13Azimut Holding S.p.A. agreed to acquire 20% stakes in Diaman Partners Ltd.
CI
Azimut S p A : 1H 2021 Results

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Azimut Group

H1 2022 Results

July 28th, 2022

Table of Contents

2

• H1 2022 Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

12

• H1 2022 Financials

18

• Summary & Outlook

22

Table of Contents

3

H1 2022 Highlights

3

• Asset Management & Distribution

12

• H1 2022 Financials

18

• Summary & Outlook

22

H1 2022: Key highlights

4

Proving the strength of the business despite a challenging market backdrop

Jun22 Total AssetsH1 Net inflowsYTD* WAP

€ 81.2bn

€ 3.5bn

+213 bps

of which 44% from

of which €0.7bn into

Outperformance over the Italy

international business

private markets

Fideuram index (WAP: -6.96%)

H1 Total revenuesH1 Operating profitH1 Net profit

€ 666m

€ 276m

€ 202m

+18% vs. H1 21, driven by

+19% vs. H1 21; total operating

impacted by higher taxes;

recurring fees

costs grew slightly less than

in line with full-year target

(83% of total revenues)

revenues

Source: Company data.

Note *: As of 21 July 2022.

H1 2022: Growth trend continues even in adverse markets

5

Total Assets (€bn)

75.7

+7%

81.2

+19%

82.6

69.5

24.4

29.1

20.2

29.1

+2%

+8%

51.3

52.1

49.3

53.4

Jun-21Jun-22Average H1 2021 Average H1 2022

Net inflows (€m)

9,437*

3,313

3,373

8,070*

2,532

1,681

1,767

1,780

1,666

1,831

1,641

986

855

531

910

1,173

1,177

106

1,533

1,692

751

216

1,235

1,367

891

804

658

235

640

489

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Source: Company data. Average AuM & AuC calculated on a monthly basis.

Note *: Includes consolidation of Sanctuary.

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
