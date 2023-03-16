Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Azimut Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZM   IT0003261697

AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.

(AZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:24:09 2023-03-16 am EDT
19.35 EUR   +0.44%
05:13aAzimut S P A : IR Presentation
PU
03/15Funds move in on Azimut Holding
AN
03/14Marble Bar and Citadel Advisor raise short on De Nora
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Azimut S p A : IR Presentation

03/16/2023 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Azimut Group

IR presentation

March 2023

Table of Contents

2

About Azimut

2

• Asset Management & Distribution

9

  • AUM & Total Assets evolution
  • Private Markets development
  • M&A & partnerships
  • Azimut Fintech platform
  • ESG focus

• Financials

36

• Summary & Outlook

54

Azimut At a Glance

Azimut Group is one of Europe's largest independent

asset managers serving clients in 18 countries

3

Ticker

AZM IM

€79.0bn

Total

AuM/AuC

30+

years of asset

Mgmt. experience

170+

investment

professionals

1,400+

employees

globally

230k+

investors

~21%

employee

owned

Drawing on average 20 years of industry experience of the GLOBAL TEAM around the world enables us to skillfully synthesize on the ground local expertise with international know-how in forming strategic and tactical perspectives that is critical in delivering most optimal results for our clients

Public Markets

€72.5bn

  • Onshore, offshore Funds
  • Discretionary PM & Advisory
  • Life & Pension Funds
  • Digital Asset Management

Private Markets

€6.5bn

  • Private Equity
  • Private Debt
  • Venture Capital
  • Real Assets & Social Infrastructure

Source: Company data as of 31 December 2022.

Abbreviation: AuM = Assets under Management. AuC = Assets under Custody / Advisory.

Azimut Group: Longevity meets innovation

4

2001

2017-2019

Azimut MBO.

700 employees

Opening in Dubai, Egypt, Abu

invested,

completed in June

Dhabi, New York

2002

New management team

2004

Azimut's IPO (7 July)

AZ Life Set Up in Ireland

1988

Azimut is established by Akros Finanziaria

1990-1992

Pietro Giuliani (Chairman) joins the group

1998

Azimut opens Luxembourg investment hub

2011

Opening in China, Turkey, Monaco, Switzerland

2013-15

Expansion to various emerging markets and APAC (Taiwan, Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, Australia)

2015

Expansion to private equity in Italy

Opening in Chile

2020-2022

US Private Market acquisitions and GP seeding business

Azimut Marketplace, Fintech ecosystem & Beewise Investment App

Opening in Portugal

Private Equity Partnership in Turkey

Source: Company data

Azimut Group - Our Business Model is built on five key pillars

5

Low turnover of key

Average of 20+ years experience

employee

10+ of which at Azimut

LONG TERM

EXPERIENCED

AND STABLE

STRATEGY

GLOBAL TEAM

Flexibility to adapt to arising opportunities

INNOVATION

SUSTAINABILITY Sustainability as a company

value

INDEPENDENCE

20%+ owned by employee

74% Free Float on Borsa Italiana

Source: Company data

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 09:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.
05:13aAzimut S P A : IR Presentation
PU
03/15Funds move in on Azimut Holding
AN
03/14Marble Bar and Citadel Advisor raise short on De Nora
AN
03/10Banks drag down declines; Mib over 27,100 area
AN
03/10Futures in the red; sell-off on US banks
AN
03/09Azimut Holding S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year End..
CI
03/09Europeans down; wait for US macro tomorrow
AN
03/09Azimut, drops profit but doesn't tweak dividend and target
AN
03/09Transcript : Azimut Holding S.p.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/08Mib at parity; Eurozone economy remains stable
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 286 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net income 2022 386 M 407 M 407 M
Net cash 2022 339 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 2 679 M 2 823 M 2 823 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Azimut Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,26 €
Average target price 25,23 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Martini Director
Alessandro Zambotti Finance Director
Gabriele Roberto Blei Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Guiati Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giorgio Medda Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.-7.98%2 823
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.85%95 825
UBS GROUP AG6.60%62 250
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.32%36 569
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-8.94%34 758
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.99%26 435