Azimut S p A : IR Presentation

Azimut Group is one of Europe's largest independent
asset managers serving clients in 18 countries
3
Ticker
AZM IM
€79.0bn
Total
AuM/AuC
30+
years of asset
Mgmt. experience
170+
investment
professionals
1,400+
employees
globally
230k+
investors
~21%
employee
owned
Drawing on average 20 years of industry experience of the GLOBAL TEAM around the world enables us to skillfully synthesize on the ground local expertise with international know-how in forming strategic and tactical perspectives that is critical in delivering most optimal results for our clients
Public Markets
€72.5bn
Onshore, offshore Funds
Discretionary PM & Advisory
Life & Pension Funds
Digital Asset Management
Private Markets
€6.5bn
Private Equity
Private Debt
Venture Capital
Real Assets & Social Infrastructure
Source: Company data as of 31 December 2022.
Abbreviation: AuM = Assets under Management. AuC = Assets under Custody / Advisory.
Azimut Group: Longevity meets innovation
4
2001
2017-2019
Azimut MBO.
700 employees
Opening in Dubai, Egypt, Abu
invested,
completed in June
Dhabi, New York
∼
2002
New management team
2004
Azimut's IPO (7 July)
AZ Life Set Up in Ireland
1988
Azimut is established by Akros Finanziaria
1990-1992
Pietro Giuliani (Chairman) joins the group
1998
Azimut opens Luxembourg investment hub
2011
Opening in China, Turkey, Monaco, Switzerland
2013-15
Expansion to various emerging markets and APAC (Taiwan, Brazil, Singapore, Mexico, Australia)
2015
Expansion to private equity in Italy
Opening in Chile
2020-2022
US Private Market acquisitions and GP seeding business
Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 09:12:07 UTC.