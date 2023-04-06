Azimut S p A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Annual Report

Report of the Board of Directors on item 1 and 2 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

of Azimut Holding S.p.A. to be held on 27 April 2023:

1 Financial statements as at 31 December 2022, the Board of Directors' report on operations and the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022 and annexes thereto.

(pursuant to art. 125-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and art. 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation

no. 11971/1999)

Dear Shareholders,

you have been called to the Shareholders' Meeting to resolve, among other things, on the approval of the financial statements of Azimut Holding S.p.A. for the year ended 31 December 2022. The Azimut Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022 are also presented to the Shareholders' Meeting.

On 9 March 2023, the Board of Directors of Azimut Holding S.p.A. approved the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022.

In order to better illustrate the content of this item on the agenda, reference should be made to the contents of the draft financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and in particular the Board of Directors' report on operations and the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors.

This documentation has been filed at the Company's registered office and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as required by law, so that the shareholders may examine it and take a copy at their own expense, as provided for by the laws and regulations in force. The same documentation is made public by updating the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website https://www.azimut-group.com/en/investor- relations/general-meetingsat least twenty-one days before the Shareholders' Meeting.

The draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022 show the following highlights:

Consolidated Total Revenues: € 1,287 million (€ 1,449 million in FY 2021)

Consolidated Operating Profit: € 547 million (vs. € 707 million in FY 2021)

Consolidated Net Profit: € 402 million (vs. € 605 million in FY 2021)

The Net Financial Position1 as of 31 December 2022 was positive for € 293.1 million. This compares to

408.5 million Net Financial Position at the end of December 2021, after taking into account the bond repayment of € 350 million and ordinary cash dividend and the dividend related to participating financial instrument for a total amount of € 261 million. In 2022, the Company spent ca. € 240 million in investments and acquisitions and ca. € 113 million for tax advances, stamp duties and actuarial reserves.

The net profit of the parent company alone, Azimut Holding S.p.A., amounted to EUR 384.4 million in 2022, an increase compared to the EUR 307.5 million recorded in 2021.