    AZM   IT0003261697

AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.

(AZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:54:22 2023-04-06 pm EDT
19.67 EUR   +1.51%
02:24pAzimut S P A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Annual Report
PU
01:54pAzimut Holding : Filed documentation for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
01:44pAzimut S P A : Report on the Purchase of Treasury Shares
PU
Azimut S p A : Report of the Board of Directors on the Annual Report

04/06/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
Report of the Board of Directors on item 1 and 2 on the agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

of Azimut Holding S.p.A. to be held on 27 April 2023:

1 Financial statements as at 31 December 2022, the Board of Directors' report on operations and the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors. Related and consequent resolutions. Presentation of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022 and annexes thereto.

(pursuant to art. 125-ter of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and art. 84-ter of CONSOB Regulation

no. 11971/1999)

Dear Shareholders,

you have been called to the Shareholders' Meeting to resolve, among other things, on the approval of the financial statements of Azimut Holding S.p.A. for the year ended 31 December 2022. The Azimut Group's consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2022 are also presented to the Shareholders' Meeting.

On 9 March 2023, the Board of Directors of Azimut Holding S.p.A. approved the draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022 and the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022.

In order to better illustrate the content of this item on the agenda, reference should be made to the contents of the draft financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and in particular the Board of Directors' report on operations and the reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors.

This documentation has been filed at the Company's registered office and at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. as required by law, so that the shareholders may examine it and take a copy at their own expense, as provided for by the laws and regulations in force. The same documentation is made public by updating the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website https://www.azimut-group.com/en/investor- relations/general-meetingsat least twenty-one days before the Shareholders' Meeting.

The draft financial statements as at 31 December 2022 show the following highlights:

  • Consolidated Total Revenues: € 1,287 million (€ 1,449 million in FY 2021)
  • Consolidated Operating Profit: € 547 million (vs. € 707 million in FY 2021)
  • Consolidated Net Profit: € 402 million (vs. € 605 million in FY 2021)

The Net Financial Position1 as of 31 December 2022 was positive for € 293.1 million. This compares to

  • 408.5 million Net Financial Position at the end of December 2021, after taking into account the bond repayment of € 350 million and ordinary cash dividend and the dividend related to participating financial instrument for a total amount of € 261 million. In 2022, the Company spent ca. € 240 million in investments and acquisitions and ca. € 113 million for tax advances, stamp duties and actuarial reserves.

The net profit of the parent company alone, Azimut Holding S.p.A., amounted to EUR 384.4 million in 2022, an increase compared to the EUR 307.5 million recorded in 2021.

1 Not including the impact of IFRS 16 as detailed in the table below.

2 Allocation of the profit for the financial year ended 31 December

2022. Related and consequent resolutions.

Dear Shareholders,

the Board of Directors of Azimut Holding S.p.A. has submitted the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 for your approval.

You have been called to the Shareholders' Meeting to resolve, among other things, on the proposed allocation of the profit for the year resulting from the financial statements of Azimut Holding S.p.A. closed as at 31 December 2022, which show a profit for the year of EUR 384396,054 which we propose to allocate as follows:

  • EUR 5,549,878, or 1% of pre-tax consolidated profit, to be paid to the charitable organisation Fondazione Azimut ONLUS pursuant to article 32 of the Articles of Association;
  • an overall gross amount of EUR 1.30 to be allocated as ordinary dividend to the Shareholders for each of the shares comprising the Company's share capital, excluding any treasury shares held on the day preceding the dividend payment date;
  • EUR 40,24 for each profit-participating financial instrument held by "Top Key People" at the time of dividend approval, which corresponds to 0.00001% of consolidated profit under art. 32 of the Articles of Association.
  • remainder to retained earning reserves.

We propose to pay the dividend on 24 May 2023, with ex-dividend date 22 May 2023 and record date 23 May 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Gabriele Blei

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
