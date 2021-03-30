Log in
AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.

(AZM)
Azimut S p A : Clarification of the press release published on 23 March 2021

03/30/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Clarification of the press release published on 23 March 2021

Milan, 30rd March 2021

With reference to the press release published on 23 March 2021, we specify that Digital Asset RAIF is a Luxembourg fund (and not Italian fund as previously indicated).

Azimut is Italy's leading independent asset manager (active since 1989). The parent company Azimut Holding was listed on the Italian stock exchange on 7 July 2004 (AZM.MI) and, among others, is a member of the main Italian index FTSE MIB. The shareholder structure includes over 2,200 managers, employees and financial advisors bound by a shareholders' agreement that controls ca. 21.8% of the company. The remaining is free float. The Group comprises various companies active in the sale, management and distribution of financial and insurance products, with Registered Offices mainly in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Monaco, Switzerland, Taiwan, Brazil, Egypt, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, Chile, USA, UAE and Turkey. In Italy, Azimut Capital Management SGR sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, as well as being active in the discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. Furthermore, Azimut Capital Management SGR, following the demerger by incorporation of Azimut Consulenza SIM, distributes Group and third-party products in Italy via a network of financial advisors while Azimut Libera Impresa focuses on the Alternatives business. Overseas main operations are Azimut Investments (formerly AZ Fund Management, founded in Luxembourg in 1999), which manages the multi strategy funds AZ Fund 1 and AZ Multi Asset and the Irish Azimut Life DAC, which offers life insurance products.

Contacts - AzimutHolding S.p.A.

www.azimut-group.com

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Vittorio Pracca

Maria Laura Sisti (Esclapon & Co.)

Tel. +39 02 8898 5853

Tel. +39 347 42 82 170

Email: vittorio.pracca@azimut.it

Email: marialaura.sisti@esclapon.com

Galeazzo Cornetto Bourlot

Viviana Merotto

Tel. +39 02 8898 5066

Tel. +39 02 8898 5026

Email: galeazzo.cornetto@azimut.it

Email: viviana.merotto@azimut.it

Disclaimer

Azimut Holding S.p.A. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 20:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 028 M 1 205 M 1 205 M
Net income 2020 353 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2020 38,8 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,56x
Yield 2020 5,72%
Capitalization 2 714 M 3 183 M 3 179 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,68x
EV / Sales 2021 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 142
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Azimut Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 21,64 €
Last Close Price 19,26 €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Martini Co-General Manager & Director
Alessandro Zambotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Pietro Giuliani Chairman
Anna Maria Bortolotti Independent Director
Antonio Andrea Monari Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.8.36%3 132
BLACKROCK, INC.4.90%115 675
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.9.26%68 647
UBS GROUP AG16.56%54 999
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION11.97%41 757
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.17.66%40 252
