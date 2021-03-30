Azimut S p A : Clarification of the press release published on 23 March 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Clarification of the press release published on 23 March 2021

Milan, 30rd March 2021

With reference to the press release published on 23 March 2021, we specify that Digital Asset RAIF is a Luxembourg fund (and not Italian fund as previously indicated).

