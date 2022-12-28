Funds move on Azimut, Leonardo and Seri

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 27, 2022:

FTSE MIB

Wellington Management revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.47% from 0.44%

Sandbar Asset Management cuts short position on Leonardo to 0.47% from 0.58%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Guevora Fund raises short on Seri Industrial to 1.60% from 1.37%

