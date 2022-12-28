Advanced search
    AZM   IT0003261697

AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.

(AZM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:49 2022-12-28 am EST
20.96 EUR   -0.12%
10:06aFunds move on Azimut, Leonardo and Seri
AN
12/23MILAN MARKET PRE-OPEN: Europeans expected up; Japan, record inflation
AN
12/22MILAN MARKET CLOSE: Mib below 24,000 threshold; in green Saipem and Buzzi
AN
Funds move on Azimut, Leonardo and Seri

12/28/2022 | 10:06am EST
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 27, 2022:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Wellington Management revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.47% from 0.44%

----------

Sandbar Asset Management cuts short position on Leonardo to 0.47% from 0.58%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Guevora Fund raises short on Seri Industrial to 1.60% from 1.37%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A. -0.52% 20.87 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.47% 23744.01 Delayed Quote.-12.77%
LEONARDO S.P.A. -0.54% 8.116 Delayed Quote.29.52%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 0.34% 261.442 Real-time Quote.-17.43%
SERI INDUSTRIAL S.P.A. -0.99% 5.01 Delayed Quote.-47.78%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) -0.47% 1071.68 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) -0.46% 107.19 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) -0.49% 108.67 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
