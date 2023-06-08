Public

Press Release

8 June 2023

InvestEU: EIF and Azimut Investments launch new senior private credit fund to promote climate action in Italy

The EIF has signed a €30 million commitment as a cornerstone investor.

At least 30% of the underlying investments will work towards climate action and environmental sustainability goals. The EIF commitment is backed by InvestEU, an EU programme aiming to mobilise at least €372 billion in investments for EU policy priorities by 2027.

The European Investment Fund (EIF), backed by the InvestEU programme, announced its €30 million commitment as a cornerstone investor at the first closing of Azimut Diversified Corporate Credit ESG-8 SCSp RAIF. The fund will be managed by a dedicated team within Azimut Investments SA, with a maximum target size of €500 million by 2024.

The fund is classified as an Article 8 fund under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), an EU regulation designed to enhance transparency in sustainability matters for financial entities. An Article 8 fund promotes environmental and/or social characteristics.

The fund will be launched by the third quarter of 2023. It will provide Italian companies, primarily small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-cap companies, with medium to long-term debt to finance their investment and growth plans. The fund plans to offer investors steady returns and risk diversification through a portfolio of at least 50 companies.

The fund's focus is in line with the priorities of InvestEU and the EIF, as it aims to promote and improve environmental and social aspects of the borrowers, such as increased energy efficiency, the transition towards a circular economy, gender equality, and the development of local communities. At least 30% of the underlying investments will promote climate action and environmental sustainability and over 40% of the fund's investment committee will be made up of women.

To incentivise sustainable investments, the fund's performance fee will be linked to two environmental and social targets (or KPIs): the net-zero transition target, as measured by a 5% average reduction of carbon and greenhouse gas emissions per year, and the continuous strive for gender equality, as quantified by a maximum gender pay gap of 5%, in line with the pay transparency directive recently approved by the European Parliament.

EIF Chair Gelsomina Vigliotti said: "We are delighted to participate as a cornerstone investor in Azimut Diversified Corporate Credit ESG-8, a fund that targets some of the key priorities of the EIF and InvestEU, including sustainability and gender inclusion."

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni said: "InvestEU plays a vital role by facilitating financing access for small and medium-sizedcompanies, enabling them to innovate, expand and create jobs. With this agreement, we are delighted to support businesses to unlock their full potential in this regard and contribute to Italy's green transition."

Giorgio Medda, Chief Executive Officer Of Azimut And Global Head Of Asset Management And Fintech, said: "Azimut is reaffirming its leadership in building alternative financial solutions that cater to SMEs in Italy and that are embedded in innovative private debt investment strategies. We are delighted that an institutional investor of the calibre of the European Investment Fund has decided to support one of the first diversified credit funds from an independent asset manager focused on Italian SMEs with an ESG profile."