Marble Bar and Citadel Advisor raise short on De Nora

03/14/2023 | 11:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 13, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.5% from 0.48%

----------

Wellington Management International raises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.66% from 0.44%

----------

Capital Fund Management revises short position on BPER Bank to 1% from 0.99%

----------

Voleon Capital Management raises short position on Saipem to 0.84% from 0.7%

----------

Marshall Wace raises short position on FinecoBank to 0.72% from 0.6%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.64% from 0.5%

----------

Marble Bar Asset Management raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 1.12% from 1.06%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Digital Bros to 0.61% from 0.76%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

