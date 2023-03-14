Marble Bar and Citadel Advisor raise short on De Nora

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 13, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.5% from 0.48%

Wellington Management International raises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.66% from 0.44%

Capital Fund Management revises short position on BPER Bank to 1% from 0.99%

Voleon Capital Management raises short position on Saipem to 0.84% from 0.7%

Marshall Wace raises short position on FinecoBank to 0.72% from 0.6%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 0.64% from 0.5%

Marble Bar Asset Management raises short position on Industrie De Nora to 1.12% from 1.06%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors cuts short position on Digital Bros to 0.61% from 0.76%

