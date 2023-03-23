Marshall Wace revises short on Azimut Holding

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 22, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Marshall Wace revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.63% from 0.59%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 0.52% from 0.47%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
BlackRock Financial Management revises short on Digital Bros to 0.49% from 0.5%
JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short on Esprinet to 0.65% from 0.76%
By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter
