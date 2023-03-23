Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Azimut Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZM   IT0003261697

AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.

(AZM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:36:45 2023-03-23 am EDT
19.40 EUR   -0.69%
11:02aMarshall Wace revises short on Azimut Holding
AN
03/22Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank
AN
03/21Wellington and Marshall Wace make a move on Azimut
AN
Marshall Wace revises short on Azimut Holding

03/23/2023 | 11:02am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 22, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.63% from 0.59%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saras to 0.52% from 0.47%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

BlackRock Financial Management revises short on Digital Bros to 0.49% from 0.5%

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short on Esprinet to 0.65% from 0.76%

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 286 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
Net income 2022 386 M 417 M 417 M
Net cash 2022 339 M 365 M 365 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 7,10%
Capitalization 2 717 M 2 931 M 2 931 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 82,9%
Managers and Directors
Paolo Martini Director
Alessandro Zambotti Finance Director
Gabriele Roberto Blei Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Massimo Guiati Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Giorgio Medda Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A.-6.69%2 931
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.51%97 401
UBS GROUP AG8.72%62 922
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-3.45%35 146
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.86%31 149
STATE STREET CORPORATION-4.92%25 405
