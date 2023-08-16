Today at 10:40 am

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of August 14, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Wellington Management International cuts short on Azimut Holding to 0.46% from 0.56%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Citadel Advisors cuts short on Saras to 0.57% from 0.64%

