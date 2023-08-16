(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of August 14, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Wellington Management International cuts short on Azimut Holding to 0.46% from 0.56%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Citadel Advisors cuts short on Saras to 0.57% from 0.64%
