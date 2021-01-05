Log in
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

(AAZ)
News 
Press Releases

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

01/05/2021 | 05:35pm EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

"Alex Klenman"

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 - 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.azincourtenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71429


© Newsfilecorp 2021
