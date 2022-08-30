Azincourt Energy : June 30, 2022 Q3 Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
Azincourt Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
In Canadian Dollars
ASSETS
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Current
Cash
$
10,583,278
$
10,477,865
Amounts receivable
368,279
68,517
Prepaid expenses
425,227
395,502
11,376,784
10,941,884
Mineral Properties (Note 4)
4,369,815
3,914,815
$
15,746,599
$
14,856,699
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)
$
129,967
$
831,533
Flow-through share liability (Note 5)
315,813
448,338
445,780
1,279,871
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share Capital (Note 5)
26,438,763
20,876,826
Reserves (Note 5)
14,323,853
10,138,388
Deficit
(25,461,797)
(17,438,386)
15,300,819
13,576,828
$
15,746,599
$
14,856,699
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board of Directors:
"Paul Reynolds"
"Terrence O'Connor"
Paul Reynolds, Director
Terrence O'Connor, Director
Azincourt Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
In Canadian Dollars
Three
Three
Nine
Nine
Months
Months
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Advertising
$
180,760
$
40,900
$
329,863
$
61,900
Audit and accounting
25,890
10,500
76,090
44,093
Communication and media
94,476
52,652
309,723
70,840
Consulting and directors' fees (Note 7)
229,697
176,175
598,425
702,416
Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 4c))
593,453
85,039
4,532,457
1,029,516
Filing and transfer agent fees
28,542
25,223
70,630
46,690
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
-
-
1,357
-
Insurance
1,896
1,515
5,686
4,545
Investor relations
153,694
9,455
434,092
38,257
Legal
2,414
5,065
32,348
7,645
Marketing
195,250
110,207
850,751
234,173
Office and administration
46,321
35,442
124,060
115,386
Property investigation costs
230,500
-
362,698
-
Rent
3,000
3,000
9,000
4,000
Share-based compensation (Note 5f))
-
-
877,000
262,836
Total Expenses
(1,785,893)
(555,173)
(8,614,180)
(2,622,297)
Other Income
Interest income
20,085
2,157
34,431
2,157
Other income (Note 5c))
39,067
6,200
556,338
97,810
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
period
$
(1,726,741)
$
(546,816)
$
(8,023,411)
$
(2,522,330)
Loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding
227,355,328
137,851,761
204,578,807
108,240,148
Azincourt Energy Corp.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
In Canadian Dollars
Cash Provided By (Used In):
2022
2021
Operations:
Loss for the period
$
(8,023,411)
$
(2,522,330)
Items not affecting cash:
Share-based compensation
877,000
262,836
Other income
(556,338)
(97,810)
Change in non-cash working capital:
Amounts receivable
(299,762)
(115,196)
Prepaid expenses
(29,725)
(350,094)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
85,074
(117,089)
(7,947,162)
(2,939,683)
Investing:
Mineral property acquisition costs
(205,000)
(200,000)
Financing:
Proceeds from issuance of shares
8,753,670
5,741,500
Share issuance costs
(1,234,295)
(205,263)
Exercise of options
125,000
280,000
Exercise of warrants
613,200
724,126
8,257,575
6,540,363
Net increase (decrease) in cash
105,413
3,400,680
Cash - beginning of period
10,477,865
722,125
Cash - end of period
$
10,583,278
$
4,122,805
