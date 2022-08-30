Log in
    AAZ   CA05478T2074

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

(AAZ)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:55 2022-08-29 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD   +7.69%
Azincourt Energy : June 30, 2022 Q3 Financial Statements

08/30/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Azincourt Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that these condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

1

Azincourt Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

In Canadian Dollars

ASSETS

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

Current

Cash

$

10,583,278

$

10,477,865

Amounts receivable

368,279

68,517

Prepaid expenses

425,227

395,502

11,376,784

10,941,884

Mineral Properties (Note 4)

4,369,815

3,914,815

$

15,746,599

$

14,856,699

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7)

$

129,967

$

831,533

Flow-through share liability (Note 5)

315,813

448,338

445,780

1,279,871

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share Capital (Note 5)

26,438,763

20,876,826

Reserves (Note 5)

14,323,853

10,138,388

Deficit

(25,461,797)

(17,438,386)

15,300,819

13,576,828

$

15,746,599

$

14,856,699

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors:

"Paul Reynolds"

"Terrence O'Connor"

Paul Reynolds, Director

Terrence O'Connor, Director

- See Accompanying Notes -

2

Azincourt Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

In Canadian Dollars

Three

Three

Nine

Nine

Months

Months

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Advertising

$

180,760

$

40,900

$

329,863

$

61,900

Audit and accounting

25,890

10,500

76,090

44,093

Communication and media

94,476

52,652

309,723

70,840

Consulting and directors' fees (Note 7)

229,697

176,175

598,425

702,416

Exploration and evaluation costs (Note 4c))

593,453

85,039

4,532,457

1,029,516

Filing and transfer agent fees

28,542

25,223

70,630

46,690

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss

-

-

1,357

-

Insurance

1,896

1,515

5,686

4,545

Investor relations

153,694

9,455

434,092

38,257

Legal

2,414

5,065

32,348

7,645

Marketing

195,250

110,207

850,751

234,173

Office and administration

46,321

35,442

124,060

115,386

Property investigation costs

230,500

-

362,698

-

Rent

3,000

3,000

9,000

4,000

Share-based compensation (Note 5f))

-

-

877,000

262,836

Total Expenses

(1,785,893)

(555,173)

(8,614,180)

(2,622,297)

Other Income

Interest income

20,085

2,157

34,431

2,157

Other income (Note 5c))

39,067

6,200

556,338

97,810

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

period

$

(1,726,741)

$

(546,816)

$

(8,023,411)

$

(2,522,330)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding

227,355,328

137,851,761

204,578,807

108,240,148

- See Accompanying Notes -

3

Azincourt Energy Corp.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

In Canadian Dollars

Cash Provided By (Used In):

2022

2021

Operations:

Loss for the period

$

(8,023,411)

$

(2,522,330)

Items not affecting cash:

Share-based compensation

877,000

262,836

Other income

(556,338)

(97,810)

Change in non-cash working capital:

Amounts receivable

(299,762)

(115,196)

Prepaid expenses

(29,725)

(350,094)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

85,074

(117,089)

(7,947,162)

(2,939,683)

Investing:

Mineral property acquisition costs

(205,000)

(200,000)

Financing:

Proceeds from issuance of shares

8,753,670

5,741,500

Share issuance costs

(1,234,295)

(205,263)

Exercise of options

125,000

280,000

Exercise of warrants

613,200

724,126

8,257,575

6,540,363

Net increase (decrease) in cash

105,413

3,400,680

Cash - beginning of period

10,477,865

722,125

Cash - end of period

$

10,583,278

$

4,122,805

- See Accompanying Notes -

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Azincourt Energy Corp. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 09:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
