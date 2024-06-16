Certain Common Stock of Azitra, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024.

June 15, 2024

Certain Common Stock of Azitra, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 16-JUN-2024. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 367 days starting from 15-JUN-2023 to 16-JUN-2024.



Details:

The company's officers and directors have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, grant, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, or enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any shares of capital stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of common stock, for a period of 12 months after the date of the prospectus, without the prior written consent of the representative. All of other stockholders of 0.5% or more of the outstanding shares of common stock (or securities convertible into shares of common stock, including options and warrants), have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, grant, lend, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, or enter into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any shares of capital stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for shares of common stock, for a period of six months after the date of this prospectus, without the prior written consent of the representative.