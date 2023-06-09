Aziyo Biologics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023 ( June 8, 2023 )

AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 8, 2023, the stockholders of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (the "Company") approved the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan"). The material terms of the Plan are summarized in the section captioned "Proposal No. 3 Approval of the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan" of the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), which description is incorporated herein by reference.

The foregoing description of the Plan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Plan, a copy of which was included as Annex A to the Proxy Statement and is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 5.07 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 8, 2023, the Company held its annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 10,120,917 shares of the Company's Class A common stock were present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 85.2% of the Company's Class A common stock outstanding as of the April 13, 2023 record date. Following are the voting results for the proposals considered and voted upon at the meeting, each of which were described in the Proxy Statement.

Item 1 - Election of two Class III directors to serve until the Company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2026 and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Votes

FOR Votes

WITHHELD Broker

Non-Votes David Colpman 8,611,885 225,864 1,283,168 Kevin Rakin 8,325,108 512,641 1,283,168

Item 2 - Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Votes

FOR Votes

AGAINST Votes

ABSTAINED Broker

Non-Votes 10,119,179 449 1,289 -

Item 3 - Approval of the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan.

Votes

FOR Votes

AGAINST Votes

ABSTAINED Broker

Non-Votes 8,304,112 530,087 3,550 1,283,168

Based on the foregoing votes, David Colpman and Kevin Rakin were elected as Class III directors, and Items 2 and 3 were approved.

