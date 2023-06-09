Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZYO   US05479K1060

AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.

(AZYO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
2.270 USD   -4.22%
04:34pAziyo Biologics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K
PU
05/19Aziyo Biologics Says Interim Analysis of CanGaroo Envelope Study Supports Wound-Healing Benefits in Implant Patients
MT
05/19Aziyo Biologics Presents Positive Clinical Data on CanGaroo® Biologic Envelope
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aziyo Biologics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K

06/09/2023 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 9, 2023 (June 8, 2023)

AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-39577 47-4790334

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

12510 Prosperity Drive, Suite 370,
Silver Spring, MD20904

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(240) 247-1170

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share AZYO The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02          Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 8, 2023, the stockholders of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (the "Company") approved the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan"). The material terms of the Plan are summarized in the section captioned "Proposal No. 3 Approval of the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan" of the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), which description is incorporated herein by reference.

The foregoing description of the Plan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Plan, a copy of which was included as Annex A to the Proxy Statement and is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 5.07          Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 8, 2023, the Company held its annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 10,120,917 shares of the Company's Class A common stock were present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 85.2% of the Company's Class A common stock outstanding as of the April 13, 2023 record date. Following are the voting results for the proposals considered and voted upon at the meeting, each of which were described in the Proxy Statement.

Item 1 - Election of two Class III directors to serve until the Company's annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2026 and until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified.

Votes
FOR 		Votes
WITHHELD 		Broker
Non-Votes
David Colpman 8,611,885 225,864 1,283,168
Kevin Rakin 8,325,108 512,641 1,283,168

Item 2 - Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Votes
FOR 		Votes
AGAINST 		Votes
ABSTAINED 		Broker
Non-Votes
10,119,179 449 1,289 -

Item 3 - Approval of the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan.

Votes
FOR 		Votes
AGAINST 		Votes
ABSTAINED 		Broker
Non-Votes
8,304,112 530,087 3,550 1,283,168

Based on the foregoing votes, David Colpman and Kevin Rakin were elected as Class III directors, and Items 2 and 3 were approved.

Item 9.01          Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description
10.1 Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Amended and Restated 2020 Incentive Award Plan (incorporated by reference to Annex A to the Company's Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed on April 27, 2023)
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
(Registrant)
Date: June 9, 2023 By: /s/ Matthew Ferguson
Matthew Ferguson
Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aziyo Biologics Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:33:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
04:34pAziyo Biologics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appoi..
PU
05/19Aziyo Biologics Says Interim Analysis of CanGaroo Envelope Study Supports Wound-Healing..
MT
05/19Aziyo Biologics Presents Positive Clinical Data on CanGaroo® Biologic Envelope
AQ
05/19Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Presents Positive Clinical Data on Cangaroo® Biologic Envelope
CI
05/12Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Price Target on Aziyo Biologics to $10 From $12, Maintains Over..
MT
05/11Aziyo Biologics : 1Q 2023 Financial Results Presentation
PU
05/10Transcript : Aziyo Biologics, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
CI
05/10Aziyo Biologics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Notice of Delisting..
AQ
05/10Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/10Aziyo Biologics Reports Highest Sales and Gross Profit in Company History
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 50,8 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 38,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 164
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 322%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Randal Mills President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew B. Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Kevin L. Rakin Executive Chairman
Michelle LeRoux Williams Chief Scientific Officer
Erica Elchin Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.-46.59%38
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-6.44%198 743
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.31%173 709
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.17.14%108 911
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.37%73 423
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG12.39%63 345
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer