Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Aziyo Biologics, Inc.    AZYO

AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.

(AZYO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aziyo Biologics to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:05pm EST

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the Company will participate in the upcoming Piper Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Dates: Tuesday, December 1-Thursday December 3, 2020
Format: Fireside chat available the week of November 23, 2020
A link to the fireside chat presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.Aziyo.com.        

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.        

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com

Investors:
Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@aziyo.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
04:06pAZIYO BIOLOGICS : to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Con..
AQ
04:05pAziyo Biologics to Participate in the Piper 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Co..
GL
11/16SURGALIGN : and Aziyo Biologics Announce Expanded Distribution Agreement
AQ
11/16Surgalign Holdings and Aziyo Biologics Announce Expanded Distribution Agreeme..
GL
11/12AZIYO BIOLOGICS : Awarded Breakthrough Technology Contract with Premier Inc.
AQ
11/12Aziyo Biologics Awarded Breakthrough Technology Contract with Premier Inc.
GL
11/05AZIYO BIOLOGICS : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, No..
AQ
11/05Aziyo Biologics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, N..
GL
10/13AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
10/07AZIO BIOL : Aziyo Biologics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41,5 M - -
Net income 2020 -17,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,93x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aziyo Biologics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 12,85 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald K. Lloyd President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin L. Rakin Executive Chairman
Darryl Roberts Executive VP-Operations & Product Development
Matthew B. Ferguson Chief Financial Officer
Jerome B. Riebman Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZIYO BIOLOGICS, INC.0.00%131
ABBOTT LABORATORIES29.63%201 464
MEDTRONIC PLC-1.61%150 063
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-10.81%70 313
HOYA CORPORATION19.76%45 511
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.16%41 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group