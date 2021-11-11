Azkoyen Group to attend the San Sebastián Gastronomika fair with star solutions for the HORECA channel

The firm will be showcasing two of its most innovative catering solutions: the Vitro X1 super automatic fresh milk coffee machine and the Cashlogy automatic cash drawer

Held for the 23rd time, the show will bring together acclaimed chefs from all over the world to "rediscover" Spanish and French cuisine

Azkoyen Group, the leading Spanish technology multinational that offers automated products and services designed to bring unique experiences to everyday life, will be showcasing its HORECA channel solutions at the XXIII San Sebastián Gastronomika 2021 fair from 14 - 17 November. France will be the featured country at the event, which aims to create a new dialogue between French and Spanish cuisine and is entitled "Reunions". The idea is to foster two of the world's most emblematic cuisines, with top chefs and Michelin star winners like Alain Duccase, Pierre Gagnaire, Pedro Subijana, Joan Roca and Albert Adriá among the participants.

Along with Urkotronik, its distributor in the Basque Country, Azkoyen Group will be showing the sector professionals two of its key HORECA sector solutions for day-to-day living: the Vitro X1 MIA and Cashlogy.

The first is the recently launched Vitro X1 MIA super automatic coffee machine, which uses patented micro air injection technology to prepare a wide selection of espressos and fresh milk drinks, from cappuccinos to latte macchiatos with a perfect silky froth.

The company will also be showcasing the Cashlogy POS1500, the smart cash collection system for retail and catering businesses launched by its Payment Technologies Division, a sector benchmark for payment systems in Europe. This solution automates the point-of-sale cash payment process, optimising its management by reducing cash drawer opening and closing time while also minimising shortfalls due to missing cash or note and coin counterfeiting. It is also an excellent system as it lets the employees focus on attending to customers and improves hygiene with less contact and handling of notes and coins.

Azkoyen Group has over 75 years' experience in developing technology innovations for the catering sector, giving its clients the chance to offer unique consumer experiences.