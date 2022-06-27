Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Azkoyen, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZK   ES0112458312

AZKOYEN, S.A.

(AZK)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-06-24 am EDT
5.900 EUR   +1.72%
04/04AZKOYEN S A : Group presents the new Vitro X1 coffee machine at The Nama Show in the USA
PU
03/30AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group launches Prime CertifiedAccess which validates Covid certificates for office access control
PU
03/17AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group suspends the supply and activity in Russia and Belarus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Azkoyen S A : Darío Vicario Ramírez, new CEO of the Azkoyen Group

06/27/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • He will continue the expansion strategy carried out by Eduardo Unzu during his 12 years of commitment to the Group.
  • The new CEO has been an independent director of the Group since 2018.
  • The current Chief Executive Officer will remain linked to the Group as a member of its Board of Directors.

Azkoyen Group, a leading Spanish multinational technology company that offers automated products and services designed to deliver unique experiences, today announced at its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting the appointment of Darío Vicario Ramírez as the new CEO, replacing Eduardo Unzu, who has led the company's growth and expansion as CEO for the past 12 years. Unzu will continue to be a member of the Company's Board of Directors as a Proprietary Director.

Vicario, who until now discharged the duties of Independent Director of the Group, is an Industrial Engineer from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, holding an EMBA and PADE from IESE, and has pursued his professional career in different multinationals and fields such as the automotive industry, security, elevators and escalators, as well as parking and services management, mainly holding positions of general management and CEO at an international level.

In this new position, Vicario will head the company to drive the growth and development of the group's three strategic business areas in the 95 countries of the five continents in which it operates around the world.

Upon assuming the position, Vicario has outlined his goal of offering different innovative solutions geared towards new market demands, which will translate into a marked increase in the value and results of the business.

"The addition of Dario reinforces our commitment to innovation to provide the best consumer experience. Transforming technology and accelerating digital leadership are key to our business in the short, medium and long term, and to consolidating all of our brands." stated Juan José Suárez, Chairman of the Azkoyen Group. "With his experience and knowledge of the sector, I am confident that Darío, who has been part of the company for years, will further strengthen our structure and continue the path of growth and expansion that Eduardo has been on for many years".

A handover after 12 years of work and results

Eduardo Unzu has been General Manager and CEO of the Navarre-based company since 2010, when he replaced José Miguel Zugaldía. Thanks to his commitment and dedication, he managed to transform the Azkoyen Group into an innovative and technological entity, with an excellent financial situation.

Unzu has been at the helm of the company for more than a decade, weathering the critical moments and steadily increasing the share price. Thanks to his work and efforts, and after a restructuring process, Unzu managed to stabilize the company, which then experienced a progressive recovery in its results.

New independent director

Esther Málaga García was also approved as an independent director at the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Esther has a degree in Physics, specializing in Electronics, and has completed her studies at IESE, MIT Sloan, Insead, Oxford Leadership Academy and the Singularity University.

She has spent most of her professional career at Ferrovial, where she became global Chief Information Officer.
​ She is currently Director of Transformation and Technology at the Alfonso X el Sabio University, The Valley Digital Business School and Claudio Galeno Professional Group.
​ She is also a director of Keedio, a member of IDC's European advisory board and a member of LARSEN Digital Leaders (Association of Digital Leaders of Spain).

Esther has a solid understanding of technology, innovation and communication, as well as extensive experience in managing and leading high-performance multidisciplinary teams.

Disclaimer

Azkoyen SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AZKOYEN, S.A.
04/04AZKOYEN S A : Group presents the new Vitro X1 coffee machine at The Nama Show in the USA
PU
03/30AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group launches Prime CertifiedAccess which validates Covid certi..
PU
03/17AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group suspends the supply and activity in Russia and Belarus
PU
03/01AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group records a profit of 13 million euros, more than double tha..
PU
02/28Azkoyen, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/09AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group launches the Vitro S1 MIA, the most compact fresh milk cof..
PU
01/25AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group has been awarded in the United Kingdom confirming its posi..
PU
2021AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group wins the European-wide tender for security at Frankfurt Ai..
PU
2021AZKOYEN S A : The Azkoyen Group launches Cashlogy POSafe, its new automatic cash managemen..
PU
2021Azkoyen Group to attend the San Sebastián Gastronomika fair with star solutions for the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 139 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2021 12,9 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net cash 2021 8,48 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 M 152 M 152 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart AZKOYEN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azkoyen, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZKOYEN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eduardo Unzu Martínez Executive Director
Ander Cilveti Larreategui Director-Financial & Systems
Juan José Suârez Alecha Chairman
Marco Adriani Independent Director
Pablo Cervera Garnica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZKOYEN, S.A.14.34%152
ATLAS COPCO AB-39.71%43 775
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.44%32 491
FANUC CORPORATION-12.57%30 263
FASTENAL COMPANY-18.98%29 874
SMC CORPORATION-22.89%28 936