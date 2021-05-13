Azkoyen S A : The Azkoyen Group is chosen by the Italian company Serim to implement the cashless payment systems of the Municipality of Milan

This payment system allows any card or mobile phone to be placed in the proximity of the reader for payment, without the need to press any buttons, adapting to the COVID-19 situation.

It is a PMT Nebular Pay reader, a simple payment solution that adapts to new market and consumer demands.

Coges, the payment method brand of the Azkoyen Group, is the European leader in the design and production of cashless payment systems for the vending industry.

Azkoyen Group, a leading Spanish technology multinational, which offers automated products and services designed to bring unique experiences to people in their daily lives, has been chosen by the Italian company Serim to supply payment systems for the Municipality of Milan.

The project includes the PMT Nebular Pay credit card readers, which allow payments to be made simply by bringing any card or mobile phone closer to the reader. This system has been developed by the Payment Technologies division of the Azkoyen Group under its Coges brand. The project installation will consist of 400 cashless systems and is scheduled to start up by early 2021. It is also equipped with a 4G connection module and will be installed in schools, offices and public buildings across Milan.

According to Juanje Alberdi, CEO of the Azkoyen Group's Coffee & Vending Systems and Payment Technologies divisions, 'this alliance is unique and revolutionary for the Italian vending sector, precisely because most of the systems will be installed with devices that will not handle cash and will work exclusively with MyKey rechargeable keys and credit cards. This will be the largest installation in Italy with purely cashless systems, at a time of great momentum when it comes to electronic payments. This underscores our mission to work with a global perspective to offer limitless products and services.'

This project comes at a key moment, in which safety and hygiene are key to overcoming the current pandemic, which is why the company creates and develops solutions adapted to the context and the new consumer.

Another of its characteristics is the ease of use, one of the aspects most appreciated by consumers, as it provides users with a simple and intuitive experience from the first moment, without the obligation to include their personal data. That is because, in order to make the payment one only needs to bring their credit card or the smartphone close to the reader. Even for payments with virtual cards, users are not required to download any application. Nebular Pay is a reader compatible with all credit and debit card circuits (Visa, Mastercard, VPay, Maestro, American Express, etc.) and virtual wallets (Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc.).

Additionally, thanks to the Nebular connectivity service, operators can control the product stock in machines, make remote updates to the payment systems database, and manage remote returns, among other features.

Serim is a company specialising in the installation, supply and maintenance of food and beverage vending machines. With an annual turnover of around €50 million, the company ranks among the top 10 most important Italian vending companies and is a key member of the Coven Consortium.

With this solution, Coges and Serim are pioneers in the development of digital applications in vending, proud of the mutual trust between both entities, whose collaboration relationship will be an important stage for the evolution of the sector.

Technology and connectivity: Keys to the payment methods of the future

The Azkoyen Group develops innovative technology for the management of payments, both in cash and cashless modes, for the amusement and transport industries, and the vending, hospitality and retail sectors through its Azkoyen Payment Technologies, Coges and Cashlogy brands.

The Group is constantly evolving and reinventing itself, as demonstrated by its first products, coin recyclers or subsequent cashless systems and solutions through smartphones, such as Pay4Vend.

In this sense, the company works to help its clients manage its business by automating and simplifying cash management processes and data management at the point of sale, given that technology has no borders and neither do people's needs.

With more than 40 years of experience, the Azkoyen Group is the European leader in cashless payment systems for the vending sector under the Coges brand.