  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Azkoyen, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZK   ES0112458312

AZKOYEN, S.A.

(AZK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Azkoyen S A : The Azkoyen Group launches the Hexis change-giver incorporating cutting-edge technology and two new patents

04/20/2021 | 06:01am EDT
  • Hexis incorporates the latest generation Caesium Pro multi-frequency sensor module which includes two new patents in the coin recognition and validation process.
  • It is an integrated coin and cashless solution that is notable for its configuration flexibility and remote connectivity capabilities
  • Coges, a payment method brand of the Azkoyen Group, is a European leader in the design and production of cashless payment systems for the vending industry

The Azkoyen Group, a leading Spanish technology multinational, which offers automated products and services designed to bring unique experiences to people in their daily lives, launches the new Hexis change-giver under its Coges brand of payment technologies.

It is an integrated coin and cashless solution that excels in coin recognition accuracy.
Designed to offer all the advantages of combined cash and cashless payment, it also features highly flexible configuration and the possibility of remote connectivity.

Azkoyen is historically and internationally renowned for the quality of its coin recognition systems, which measure the diameter of coins and carry out an electromagnetic analysis of the metals, as well as a sound analysis that enables the rejection of numerous frauds.

The new Caesium Pro sensor module installed in Hexis includes a new, much faster and more powerful microcontroller that allows for more readings with greater accuracy during the coin passage and a new edge sensor to analyse the most complex coins for interference or fraud.

Hexis is composed of five exceptionally long coin storage tubes that guarantee a long operating range, since they can hold up to 97 coins of €0.05 (they are among the most spacious tubes compared to the coin changer currently available on the market) and maximum flexibility to adapt to the needs of the different coins on the market.

Furthermore, the new Hexis design simplifies the cleaning and maintenance procedure for the device, allowing quick access to the recognition unit.

Among its many advantages, it is notable for having an acceptance level of over 96% for all coins under normal conditions and discriminates against all counterfeits validated annually by the ECB.

Hexis is also one of the fastest coin mechanisms available in the vending market, accepting up to 3 coins per second and returning up to 2 coins per second in change delivery.

The Azkoyen Group uses its unique cash and cashless payment technology and connectivity applied to the Horeca, amusement, vending, retail, kiosk, banking, telephony, transport and parking sectors through its Azkoyen Payment, Cashlogy and Coges brands.

Disclaimer

Azkoyen SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 10:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 114 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2020 6,33 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
Net Debt 2020 1,68 M 2,03 M 2,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 143 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart AZKOYEN, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Azkoyen, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZKOYEN, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eduardo Unzu Martínez Executive Director
Ander Cilveti Larreategui Director-Financial & Systems
Juan José Suârez Alecha Chairman
Marco Adriani Independent Director
Pablo Cervera Garnica Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AZKOYEN, S.A.17.67%172
ATLAS COPCO AB29.42%75 469
FANUC CORPORATION8.12%48 673
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION17.88%40 986
SMC CORPORATION4.73%40 314
SANDVIK AB18.53%35 628
