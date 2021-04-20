Azkoyen S A : The Azkoyen Group launches the Hexis change-giver incorporating cutting-edge technology and two new patents

Hexis incorporates the latest generation Caesium Pro multi-frequency sensor module which includes two new patents in the coin recognition and validation process.

It is an integrated coin and cashless solution that is notable for its configuration flexibility and remote connectivity capabilities

Coges, a payment method brand of the Azkoyen Group, is a European leader in the design and production of cashless payment systems for the vending industry

The Azkoyen Group, a leading Spanish technology multinational, which offers automated products and services designed to bring unique experiences to people in their daily lives, launches the new Hexis change-giver under its Coges brand of payment technologies.

It is an integrated coin and cashless solution that excels in coin recognition accuracy.

Designed to offer all the advantages of combined cash and cashless payment, it also features highly flexible configuration and the possibility of remote connectivity.

Azkoyen is historically and internationally renowned for the quality of its coin recognition systems, which measure the diameter of coins and carry out an electromagnetic analysis of the metals, as well as a sound analysis that enables the rejection of numerous frauds.

The new Caesium Pro sensor module installed in Hexis includes a new, much faster and more powerful microcontroller that allows for more readings with greater accuracy during the coin passage and a new edge sensor to analyse the most complex coins for interference or fraud.

Hexis is composed of five exceptionally long coin storage tubes that guarantee a long operating range, since they can hold up to 97 coins of €0.05 (they are among the most spacious tubes compared to the coin changer currently available on the market) and maximum flexibility to adapt to the needs of the different coins on the market.

Furthermore, the new Hexis design simplifies the cleaning and maintenance procedure for the device, allowing quick access to the recognition unit.

Among its many advantages, it is notable for having an acceptance level of over 96% for all coins under normal conditions and discriminates against all counterfeits validated annually by the ECB.

Hexis is also one of the fastest coin mechanisms available in the vending market, accepting up to 3 coins per second and returning up to 2 coins per second in change delivery.

The Azkoyen Group uses its unique cash and cashless payment technology and connectivity applied to the Horeca, amusement, vending, retail, kiosk, banking, telephony, transport and parking sectors through its Azkoyen Payment, Cashlogy and Coges brands.