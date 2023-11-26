Azorim-Investment, Development & Construction Co. Ltd reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was ILS 24.42 million compared to ILS 19.93 million a year ago. Revenue was ILS 455.02 million compared to ILS 234.01 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 38.44 million compared to ILS 31.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.18 compared to ILS 0.15 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.18 compared to ILS 0.15 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was ILS 71.44 million compared to ILS 53.68 million a year ago. Revenue was ILS 1,191.61 million compared to ILS 786.53 million a year ago. Net income was ILS 141.24 million compared to ILS 159.01 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.67 compared to ILS 0.75 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was ILS 0.67 compared to ILS 0.75 a year ago.
Azorim-Investment, Development & Construction Co. Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 26, 2023 at 02:19 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023