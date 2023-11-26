Azorim Investment Development and Construction Co Ltd. (Azorim) is an Israel-based company that is engaged in investments in real estate development and construction. Azorim is active in two main areas: Residential construction projects and Income yielding real estate. Under residential construction projects, the Company initiates projects, purchases land, plans, develops and sells apartments. This is mainly through its subsidiaries: Azorim Building (1965) and Shikun Upituach Le'Israel Ltd. The Company's second activity encompasses income yielding real estate: it purchases commercial real estate and land, including commercial buildings and apartment hotels for development and long term investment. The Company operates in the United States, India, Ukraine, Brazil and Europe. Some of its projects includes Azorei Chen and Azorei Tal in Tel Aviv, Azorei Eucalyptus in Ramat Hasharon and Mitzpeh Carmel in Haifa.

Sector Homebuilding