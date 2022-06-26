Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Azrieli Group Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZRG   IL0011194789

AZRIELI GROUP LTD

(AZRG)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-22
253.50 ILS   -1.36%
07:25aIsrael's Azrieli expands data centre business with London deal
RE
05/31Azrieli Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Azrieli Group Ltd, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Israel's Azrieli expands data centre business with London deal

06/26/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Azrieli Group is buying an unnamed London data centre operator for 52 million pounds ($64 million), the Israeli real estate developer said on Sunday.

The centre has lease agreements with customers for an average term of about five years, Azrieli.

Azrieli, one of Israel's largest mall operators, also said it was buying an adjacent plot of land and that both plots present future development and construction potential.

This deal is the next step in Azrieli's expansion in the data centre sector, it said, adding that London is the world's second-largest data centre market.

Azrieli last year bought Norway's Green Mountain AS, which operates server farms, for 7.6 billion Krone ($822 million).

"Our vision is to continue developing gradually into several more international markets, and London is the ideal location from which to continue developing our data centre platform," said Azrieli Chairwoman Danna Azrieli.

The company noted that its data centre operations account for 12% of the group's business.

($1 = 0.8155 pounds)

($1 = 3.4081 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AZRIELI GROUP LTD
07:25aIsrael's Azrieli expands data centre business with London deal
RE
05/31Azrieli Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Azrieli Group Ltd, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
04/24AZRIELI GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23AZRIELI GROUP (AZRG : IT) releases Q4/2021 and Y2021 results
AQ
03/23TRANSCRIPT : Azrieli Group Ltd, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2022
CI
03/23AZRIELI : announces 2021 results. NOI totaled NIS 1.59 billion (+31% increase) and FFO NIS..
PU
03/23Azrieli Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Azrieli Group Ltd, Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2021
CI
2021Azrieli Group Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 825 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2022 5 326 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
Net Debt 2022 15 585 M 4 557 M 4 557 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,77x
Yield 2022 2,20%
Capitalization 30 743 M 8 989 M 8 989 M
EV / Sales 2022 25,4x
EV / Sales 2023 23,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart AZRIELI GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Azrieli Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AZRIELI GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 253,50 ILS
Average target price 331,00 ILS
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eyal Henkin Chief Executive Officer
Irit Sekler Philisof Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Danna Azrieli Hakim Chairman
Arie Sharon VP-Planning, Engineering & Construction
Rachel Mittelman Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZRIELI GROUP LTD-14.65%8 989
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.75%33 965
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.41%32 280
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.93%32 161
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.84%29 043
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.36%26 327