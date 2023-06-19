Aztec Minerals : 1st Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2023

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
Notes
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
1,374,106
$
1,471,056
Receivables
6
492,701
304,531
Prepaids, current
195,787
130,561
Total Current Assets
2,062,594
1,906,148
Non-Current Assets
Prepaids, non-current
188,355
40,514
Mineral property interests
6, 8(b), 10
9,602,792
9,030,358
Equipment
7
2,036
2,280
Total Non-Current Assets
9,793,183
9,073,152
Total Assets
$
11,855,777
$
10,979,300
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
$
345,104
$
324,416
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
8(b)
19,464,699
18,379,155
Reserve for share-based payments
1,378,049
1,255,315
Deficit
(9,332,075)
(8,979,586)
Total Shareholders' Equity
11,510,673
10,654,884
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
11,855,777
$
10,979,300
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/
Simon Dyakowski
/s/
Patricio Varas
Director
Director
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months ended March 31,
Notes
2023
2022
Expenses:
Accounting
$
-
$
17,527
Amortization
244
449
Employee and director remuneration
10
91,095
70,453
Legal
-
10,005
Office and sundry
9 and 10
16,697
20,265
Regulatory
23,966
18,216
Shareholder relations
144,352
169,493
Share-based payments
8(c) and 10
122,734
126,170
Operating loss
(399,088)
(432,578)
Interest income
5,448
148
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
41,151
336
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(352,489)
$
(432,094)
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
$
-
$
(493)
Shareholders of Aztec Minerals Corp.
(352,489)
(432,587)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
-
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
91,900,861
65,214,616
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Reserve for
Number of
Share-Based
Non-Controlling
Notes
Shares
Amount
Payments
Deficit
Interest
Total
Balance, December 31, 2021
64,981,505
$
11,749,159
$
1,576,759
$
(6,945,014)
$
1,721,367
$
8,102,271
Private placement
8(b)(ii)
11,388,089
3,359,486
56,940
-
-
3,416,426
Adjustment on acquisition of controlled
8(b)(ii)
10,000,000
2,400,000
-
(540,279)
(1,859,721)
-
subsidiary
Share issue expenses
-
(71,967)
-
-
-
(71,967)
Exercise of warrants
2,480,000
248,000
-
-
-
248,000
Exercise of stock options
1,300,000
694,477
(557,977)
-
-
136,500
Expiration of stock options
-
-
(171,601)
171,601
-
-
Expiration of finders fee warrants
-
-
(73,729)
73,729
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
424,923
-
-
424,923
Contributions by non-controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
96,437
96,437
Comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
-
(1,739,623)
41,917
(1,697,706)
Balance, December 31, 2022
90,149,594
18,379,155
1,255,315
(8,979,586)
-
10,654,884
Private placement
8(b)(i)
4,378,168
1,094,542
-
-
-
1,094,542
Share issue expenses
-
(8,998)
-
-
-
(8,998)
Share-based payments
-
-
122,734
-
-
122,734
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(352,489)
-
(352,489)
Balance, March 31, 2023
94,527,762
$
19,464,699
$
1,378,049
$
(9,332,075)
$
-
$
11,510,673
Balance, December 31, 2021
64,981,505
$
11,749,159
$
1,576,759
$
(6,945,014)
$
1,721,367
$
8,102,271
Share issue expenses
-
(7,980)
-
-
-
(7,980)
Exercise of warrants
2,480,000
248,000
-
-
-
248,000
Expiration of stock options
8(c)
-
-
(7,548)
7,548
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
126,170
-
-
126,170
Contributions by non-controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
29,369
29,369
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(432,587)
493
(432,094)
Balance, March 31, 2022
67,461,505
$
11,989,179
$
1,695,381
$
(7,370,053)
$
1,751,229
$
8,065,736
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Aztec Minerals Corp. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 18:42:09 UTC.