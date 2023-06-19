Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Aztec Minerals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AZT   CA0548271000

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(AZT)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:56:03 2023-06-19 pm EDT
0.2650 CAD   -1.85%
02:43pAztec Minerals : 1st Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2023
PU
06/16Aztec Reports Final Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; including 1.69 gpt Gold & 29.07 gpt Silver (2.04 gpt AuEq) over 45.3 m with 6.63 gpt Gold & 72.81 gpt Silver (7.49 gpt AuEq) over 10.1 m
AQ
06/15Aztec Minerals Corp. Reports Final Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Including 1.69 gpt Gold & 29.07 gpt Silver (2.04 gpt AuEq) over 45.3 m with 6.63 gpt Gold & 72.81 gpt Silver (7.49 gpt AuEq) over 10.1 m
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aztec Minerals : 1st Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2023

06/19/2023 | 02:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

First Quarter Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months ended March 31, 2023

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Notice of No Auditor Review of

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

March 31,

December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

1,374,106

$

1,471,056

Receivables

6

492,701

304,531

Prepaids, current

195,787

130,561

Total Current Assets

2,062,594

1,906,148

Non-Current Assets

Prepaids, non-current

188,355

40,514

Mineral property interests

6, 8(b), 10

9,602,792

9,030,358

Equipment

7

2,036

2,280

Total Non-Current Assets

9,793,183

9,073,152

Total Assets

$

11,855,777

$

10,979,300

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

345,104

$

324,416

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

8(b)

19,464,699

18,379,155

Reserve for share-based payments

1,378,049

1,255,315

Deficit

(9,332,075)

(8,979,586)

Total Shareholders' Equity

11,510,673

10,654,884

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

11,855,777

$

10,979,300

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

/s/

Simon Dyakowski

/s/

Patricio Varas

Director

Director

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months ended March 31,

Notes

2023

2022

Expenses:

Accounting

$

-

$

17,527

Amortization

244

449

Employee and director remuneration

10

91,095

70,453

Legal

-

10,005

Office and sundry

9 and 10

16,697

20,265

Regulatory

23,966

18,216

Shareholder relations

144,352

169,493

Share-based payments

8(c) and 10

122,734

126,170

Operating loss

(399,088)

(432,578)

Interest income

5,448

148

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

41,151

336

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(352,489)

$

(432,094)

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

$

-

$

(493)

Shareholders of Aztec Minerals Corp.

(352,489)

(432,587)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

-

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

91,900,861

65,214,616

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Reserve for

Number of

Share-Based

Non-Controlling

Notes

Shares

Amount

Payments

Deficit

Interest

Total

Balance, December 31, 2021

64,981,505

$

11,749,159

$

1,576,759

$

(6,945,014)

$

1,721,367

$

8,102,271

Private placement

8(b)(ii)

11,388,089

3,359,486

56,940

-

-

3,416,426

Adjustment on acquisition of controlled

8(b)(ii)

10,000,000

2,400,000

-

(540,279)

(1,859,721)

-

subsidiary

Share issue expenses

-

(71,967)

-

-

-

(71,967)

Exercise of warrants

2,480,000

248,000

-

-

-

248,000

Exercise of stock options

1,300,000

694,477

(557,977)

-

-

136,500

Expiration of stock options

-

-

(171,601)

171,601

-

-

Expiration of finders fee warrants

-

-

(73,729)

73,729

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

424,923

-

-

424,923

Contributions by non-controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

96,437

96,437

Comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

-

(1,739,623)

41,917

(1,697,706)

Balance, December 31, 2022

90,149,594

18,379,155

1,255,315

(8,979,586)

-

10,654,884

Private placement

8(b)(i)

4,378,168

1,094,542

-

-

-

1,094,542

Share issue expenses

-

(8,998)

-

-

-

(8,998)

Share-based payments

-

-

122,734

-

-

122,734

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(352,489)

-

(352,489)

Balance, March 31, 2023

94,527,762

$

19,464,699

$

1,378,049

$

(9,332,075)

$

-

$

11,510,673

Balance, December 31, 2021

64,981,505

$

11,749,159

$

1,576,759

$

(6,945,014)

$

1,721,367

$

8,102,271

Share issue expenses

-

(7,980)

-

-

-

(7,980)

Exercise of warrants

2,480,000

248,000

-

-

-

248,000

Expiration of stock options

8(c)

-

-

(7,548)

7,548

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

126,170

-

-

126,170

Contributions by non-controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

29,369

29,369

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(432,587)

493

(432,094)

Balance, March 31, 2022

67,461,505

$

11,989,179

$

1,695,381

$

(7,370,053)

$

1,751,229

$

8,065,736

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Disclaimer

Aztec Minerals Corp. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 18:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
02:43pAztec Minerals : 1st Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 202..
PU
06/16Aztec Reports Final Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; including 1.69 gpt G..
AQ
06/15Aztec Minerals Corp. Reports Final Drill Results from Tombstone Project, Arizona; Inclu..
CI
06/05Aztec Minerals Corp. Receives Assay Results from Three Drill Holes of Its 2023 Core Dri..
CI
05/29Aztec Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/03Aztec Expands Tombstone JV Patented Land Position in Arizona by Acquiring the Historic ..
AQ
05/02Aztec Minerals Corp. and Dragoon Resources LLC acquired One patented claim amounting to..
CI
04/28Aztec Minerals : 4th Quarter Report - Year ended December 31, 2022
PU
04/28Aztec Minerals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/28Aztec Minerals Corp. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,74 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net cash 2022 1,47 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,6 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Aztec Minerals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Christopher Dyakowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Yee Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Jorge Patricio Varas Independent Director
Mark Rebagliati Independent Director
James Schilling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.0.00%19
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.27%57 550
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.97%57 174
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-4.13%9 898
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.6.47%9 647
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-14.99%8 549
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer