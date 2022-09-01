Aztec Minerals : 2nd Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2022

Notice of No Auditor Review of

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").