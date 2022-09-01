Aztec Minerals : 2nd Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2022

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
3,599,517
$
1,620,241
Receivables
6
439,201
527,818
Prepaids, current
154,924
210,080
Total Current Assets
4,193,642
2,358,139
Non-Current Assets
Prepaids, non-current
-
126,524
Mineral property interests
6, 8(b), 10
7,411,951
5,738,545
Equipment
7
2,278
3,176
Total Non-Current Assets
7,414,229
5,868,245
Total Assets
$
11,607,871
$
8,226,384
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
$
555,256
$
219,113
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
8(b)
15,983,716
11,749,159
Reserve for share-based payments
1,214,254
1,576,759
Deficit
(7,911,423)
(7,040,014)
Non-controlling interest
6(a)
1,766,068
1,721,367
Total Shareholders' Equity
11,052,615
8,007,271
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
11,607,871
$
8,226,384
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/
Patricio Varas
/s/
Stewart Lockwood
Director
Director
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months ended June 30,
Six Months ended June 30,
Notes
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses:
Accounting and audit
$
11,548
$
5,272
$
29,075
$
8,085
Amortization
449
449
898
844
Employee and director remuneration
10
146,643
164,527
217,096
228,397
Legal
6,701
1,000
16,706
3,621
Office and sundry
9, 10
20,067
26,080
40,332
52,581
Project evaluation
10
-
5,143
-
5,143
Regulatory
33,774
23,344
51,990
37,704
Shareholder relations
210,181
70,512
379,674
137,183
Share-based payments
8(c), 10
183,963
146,045
310,133
225,139
Operating loss
(613,326)
(442,372)
(1,045,904)
(698,697)
Interest income
1,520
90
1,668
1,068
Foreign exchange loss
1,931
(12,482)
2,267
(20,930)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(609,875)
$
(454,764)
$
(1,041,969)
$
(718,559)
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
$
(548)
$
(2,193)
$
(1,041)
$
(472)
Shareholders of Aztec Minerals Corp.
(610,423)
(456,957)
(1,043,010)
(719,031)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
71,389,133
57,036,937
68,318,931
56,718,295
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Reserve for
Number of
Share-Based
Non-Controlling
Notes
Shares
Amount
Payments
Deficit
Interest
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
55,771,113
$
9,388,293
$
1,281,139
$
(5,660,832)
$
954,847
$
5,963,447
Private placement
8(b)(ii)
5,250,392
1,436,785
138,332
-
-
1,575,117
Share issue expenses
-
(17,702)
-
-
-
(17,702)
Property acquisition
8(b)(ii)
600,000
201,000
-
-
-
201,000
Exercise of stock options
160,000
29,530
(10,330)
-
-
19,200
Exercise of warrants
3,200,000
711,400
(83,400)
-
-
628,000
Fair value of finders fee warrants
8(d)
-
(147)
147
-
-
-
Expiration of stock options
8(c)
-
-
(64,498)
64,498
-
-
Expiration of warrants
-
-
(6,600)
6,600
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
321,969
-
-
321,969
Contributions by non-controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
765,083
765,083
Comprehensive loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,450,280)
1,437
(1,448,843)
Balance, December 31, 2021
64,981,505
11,749,159
1,576,759
(7,040,014)
1,721,367
8,007,271
Private placement
8(b)(i)
11,388,089
3,359,486
56,940
-
-
3,416,426
Share issue expenses
-
(67,406)
-
-
-
(67,406)
Exercise of warrants
2,480,000
248,000
-
-
-
248,000
Exercise of stock optionis
1,300,000
694,477
(557,977)
-
-
136,500
Expiration of stock options
8(c)
-
-
(171,601)
171,601
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
310,133
-
-
310,133
Contributions by non-controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
43,660
43,660
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,043,010)
1,041
(1,041,969)
Balance, June 30, 2022
80,149,594
$
15,983,716
$
1,214,254
$
(7,911,423)
$
1,766,068
$
11,052,615
Balance, December 31, 2020
55,771,113
$
9,388,293
$
1,281,139
$
(5,660,832)
$
954,847
$
5,963,447
Share issue expenses
-
(3,487)
-
-
-
(3,487)
Property acquisition
8(b)(ii)
600,000
201,000
-
-
-
201,000
Exercise of stock options
160,000
29,530
(10,330)
-
-
19,200
Exercise of warrants
2,580,000
571,400
(65,400)
-
-
506,000
Share-based payments
-
-
225,139
-
-
225,139
Contributions by non-controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
-
80,046
80,046
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
(719,031)
472
(718,559)
Balance, June 30, 2021
59,111,113
$
10,186,736
$
1,430,548
$
(6,379,863)
$
1,035,365
$
6,272,786
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
