Aztec Minerals : 2nd Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2022

09/01/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

Second Quarter Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(stated in Canadian dollars)

Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Notice of No Auditor Review of

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

3,599,517

$

1,620,241

Receivables

6

439,201

527,818

Prepaids, current

154,924

210,080

Total Current Assets

4,193,642

2,358,139

Non-Current Assets

Prepaids, non-current

-

126,524

Mineral property interests

6, 8(b), 10

7,411,951

5,738,545

Equipment

7

2,278

3,176

Total Non-Current Assets

7,414,229

5,868,245

Total Assets

$

11,607,871

$

8,226,384

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

555,256

$

219,113

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

8(b)

15,983,716

11,749,159

Reserve for share-based payments

1,214,254

1,576,759

Deficit

(7,911,423)

(7,040,014)

Non-controlling interest

6(a)

1,766,068

1,721,367

Total Shareholders' Equity

11,052,615

8,007,271

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

11,607,871

$

8,226,384

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

/s/

Patricio Varas

/s/

Stewart Lockwood

Director

Director

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months ended June 30,

Six Months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses:

Accounting and audit

$

11,548

$

5,272

$

29,075

$

8,085

Amortization

449

449

898

844

Employee and director remuneration

10

146,643

164,527

217,096

228,397

Legal

6,701

1,000

16,706

3,621

Office and sundry

9, 10

20,067

26,080

40,332

52,581

Project evaluation

10

-

5,143

-

5,143

Regulatory

33,774

23,344

51,990

37,704

Shareholder relations

210,181

70,512

379,674

137,183

Share-based payments

8(c), 10

183,963

146,045

310,133

225,139

Operating loss

(613,326)

(442,372)

(1,045,904)

(698,697)

Interest income

1,520

90

1,668

1,068

Foreign exchange loss

1,931

(12,482)

2,267

(20,930)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(609,875)

$

(454,764)

$

(1,041,969)

$

(718,559)

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

$

(548)

$

(2,193)

$

(1,041)

$

(472)

Shareholders of Aztec Minerals Corp.

(610,423)

(456,957)

(1,043,010)

(719,031)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

71,389,133

57,036,937

68,318,931

56,718,295

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Reserve for

Number of

Share-Based

Non-Controlling

Notes

Shares

Amount

Payments

Deficit

Interest

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

55,771,113

$

9,388,293

$

1,281,139

$

(5,660,832)

$

954,847

$

5,963,447

Private placement

8(b)(ii)

5,250,392

1,436,785

138,332

-

-

1,575,117

Share issue expenses

-

(17,702)

-

-

-

(17,702)

Property acquisition

8(b)(ii)

600,000

201,000

-

-

-

201,000

Exercise of stock options

160,000

29,530

(10,330)

-

-

19,200

Exercise of warrants

3,200,000

711,400

(83,400)

-

-

628,000

Fair value of finders fee warrants

8(d)

-

(147)

147

-

-

-

Expiration of stock options

8(c)

-

-

(64,498)

64,498

-

-

Expiration of warrants

-

-

(6,600)

6,600

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

321,969

-

-

321,969

Contributions by non-controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

765,083

765,083

Comprehensive loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,450,280)

1,437

(1,448,843)

Balance, December 31, 2021

64,981,505

11,749,159

1,576,759

(7,040,014)

1,721,367

8,007,271

Private placement

8(b)(i)

11,388,089

3,359,486

56,940

-

-

3,416,426

Share issue expenses

-

(67,406)

-

-

-

(67,406)

Exercise of warrants

2,480,000

248,000

-

-

-

248,000

Exercise of stock optionis

1,300,000

694,477

(557,977)

-

-

136,500

Expiration of stock options

8(c)

-

-

(171,601)

171,601

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

310,133

-

-

310,133

Contributions by non-controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

43,660

43,660

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,043,010)

1,041

(1,041,969)

Balance, June 30, 2022

80,149,594

$

15,983,716

$

1,214,254

$

(7,911,423)

$

1,766,068

$

11,052,615

Balance, December 31, 2020

55,771,113

$

9,388,293

$

1,281,139

$

(5,660,832)

$

954,847

$

5,963,447

Share issue expenses

-

(3,487)

-

-

-

(3,487)

Property acquisition

8(b)(ii)

600,000

201,000

-

-

-

201,000

Exercise of stock options

160,000

29,530

(10,330)

-

-

19,200

Exercise of warrants

2,580,000

571,400

(65,400)

-

-

506,000

Share-based payments

-

-

225,139

-

-

225,139

Contributions by non-controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

-

80,046

80,046

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

(719,031)

472

(718,559)

Balance, June 30, 2021

59,111,113

$

10,186,736

$

1,430,548

$

(6,379,863)

$

1,035,365

$

6,272,786

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

