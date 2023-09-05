AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
Second Quarter Report
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
(stated in Canadian dollars)
Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Notice of No Auditor Review of
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Notes
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
466,664
$
1,471,056
Receivables
6
150,551
304,531
Prepaids, current
126,144
130,561
Total Current Assets
743,359
1,906,148
Non-Current Assets
Prepaids, non-current
63,386
40,514
Mineral property interests
6, 8(b), 10
10,673,483
9,030,358
Equipment
7
1,833
2,280
Total Non-Current Assets
10,738,702
9,073,152
Total Assets
$
11,482,061
$
10,979,300
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10
$
153,832
$
324,416
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
8(b)
19,499,562
18,379,155
Reserve for share-based payments
1,605,115
1,255,315
Deficit
(9,776,448)
(8,979,586)
Total Shareholders' Equity
11,328,229
10,654,884
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
11,482,061
$
10,979,300
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/
Simon Dyakowski
/s/
Patricio Varas
Director
Director
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months ended June 30,
Six Months ended June 30,
Notes
2023
2022
2023
2022
Expenses:
Accounting and audit
$
19
$
11,548
$
19
$
29,075
Amortization
203
449
447
898
Employee and director remuneration
10
60,752
146,643
151,847
217,096
Legal
2,996
6,701
2,996
16,706
Office and sundry
9, 10
20,615
20,067
37,312
40,332
Regulatory
23,872
33,774
47,838
51,990
Shareholder relations
114,646
210,181
258,998
379,674
Share-based payments
8(c), 10
240,519
183,963
363,253
310,133
Operating loss
(463,622)
(613,326)
(862,710)
(1,045,904)
Interest income
2,978
1,520
8,426
1,668
Foreign exchange gain
16,271
1,931
57,422
2,267
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(444,373)
$
(609,875)
$
(796,862)
$
(1,041,969)
Attributable to:
Non-controlling interest
$
-
$
(548)
$
-
$
(1,041)
Shareholders of Aztec Minerals Corp.
(444,373)
(610,423)
(796,862)
(1,043,010)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
-
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
94,683,806
71,389,133
93,300,021
68,318,931
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Reserve for
Number of
Share-Based
Non-Controlling
Notes
Shares
Amount
Payments
Deficit
Interest
Total
Balance, December 31, 2021
64,981,505
$
11,749,159
$
1,576,759
$
(6,945,014)
$
1,721,367
$
8,102,271
Private placement
8(b)(ii)
11,388,089
3,359,486
56,940
-
-
3,416,426
Adjustment on acquisition of controlled
8(b)(ii)
10,000,000
2,400,000
-
(540,279)
(1,859,721)
-
subsidiary
Share issue expenses
-
(71,967)
-
-
-
(71,967)
Exercise of warrants
2,480,000
248,000
-
-
-
248,000
Exercise of stock options
1,300,000
694,477
(557,977)
-
-
136,500
Expiration of stock options
-
-
(171,601)
171,601
-
-
Expiration of finders fee warrants
-
-
(73,729)
73,729
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
424,923
-
-
424,923
Contributions by non-controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
96,437
96,437
Comprehensive income (loss) for the year
-
-
-
(1,739,623)
41,917
(1,697,706)
Balance, December 31, 2022
90,149,594
18,379,155
1,255,315
(8,979,586)
-
10,654,884
Private placement
8(b)(i)
4,378,168
1,094,542
-
-
-
1,094,542
Share issue expenses
-
(11,588)
-
-
-
(11,588)
Exercise of stock options
200,000
37,453
(13,453)
-
-
24,000
Share-based payments
-
-
363,253
-
-
363,253
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(796,862)
-
(796,862)
Balance, June 30, 2023
94,727,762
$
19,499,562
$
1,605,115
$
(9,776,448)
$
-
$
11,328,229
Balance, December 31, 2021
64,981,505
$
11,749,159
$
1,576,759
$
(6,945,014)
$
1,721,367
$
8,102,271
Private placement
8(b)(i)
11,388,089
3,359,486
56,940
-
-
3,416,426
Share issue expenses
-
(67,406)
-
-
-
(67,406)
Exercise of warrants
2,480,000
248,000
-
-
-
248,000
Exercise of stock optionis
1,300,000
694,477
(557,977)
-
-
136,500
Expiration of stock options
8(c)
-
-
(171,601)
171,601
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
310,133
-
-
310,133
Contributions by non-controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
43,660
43,660
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
-
-
-
(1,043,010)
1,041
(1,041,969)
Balance, June 30, 2022
80,149,594
$
15,983,716
$
1,214,254
$
(7,816,423)
$
1,766,068
$
11,147,615
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
