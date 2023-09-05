AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

Second Quarter Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(stated in Canadian dollars)

Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2023

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Notice of No Auditor Review of

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

466,664

$

1,471,056

Receivables

6

150,551

304,531

Prepaids, current

126,144

130,561

Total Current Assets

743,359

1,906,148

Non-Current Assets

Prepaids, non-current

63,386

40,514

Mineral property interests

6, 8(b), 10

10,673,483

9,030,358

Equipment

7

1,833

2,280

Total Non-Current Assets

10,738,702

9,073,152

Total Assets

$

11,482,061

$

10,979,300

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10

$

153,832

$

324,416

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

8(b)

19,499,562

18,379,155

Reserve for share-based payments

1,605,115

1,255,315

Deficit

(9,776,448)

(8,979,586)

Total Shareholders' Equity

11,328,229

10,654,884

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

11,482,061

$

10,979,300

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

/s/

Simon Dyakowski

/s/

Patricio Varas

Director

Director

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months ended June 30,

Six Months ended June 30,

Notes

2023

2022

2023

2022

Expenses:

Accounting and audit

$

19

$

11,548

$

19

$

29,075

Amortization

203

449

447

898

Employee and director remuneration

10

60,752

146,643

151,847

217,096

Legal

2,996

6,701

2,996

16,706

Office and sundry

9, 10

20,615

20,067

37,312

40,332

Regulatory

23,872

33,774

47,838

51,990

Shareholder relations

114,646

210,181

258,998

379,674

Share-based payments

8(c), 10

240,519

183,963

363,253

310,133

Operating loss

(463,622)

(613,326)

(862,710)

(1,045,904)

Interest income

2,978

1,520

8,426

1,668

Foreign exchange gain

16,271

1,931

57,422

2,267

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(444,373)

$

(609,875)

$

(796,862)

$

(1,041,969)

Attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

$

-

$

(548)

$

-

$

(1,041)

Shareholders of Aztec Minerals Corp.

(444,373)

(610,423)

(796,862)

(1,043,010)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

-

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

94,683,806

71,389,133

93,300,021

68,318,931

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Reserve for

Number of

Share-Based

Non-Controlling

Notes

Shares

Amount

Payments

Deficit

Interest

Total

Balance, December 31, 2021

64,981,505

$

11,749,159

$

1,576,759

$

(6,945,014)

$

1,721,367

$

8,102,271

Private placement

8(b)(ii)

11,388,089

3,359,486

56,940

-

-

3,416,426

Adjustment on acquisition of controlled

8(b)(ii)

10,000,000

2,400,000

-

(540,279)

(1,859,721)

-

subsidiary

Share issue expenses

-

(71,967)

-

-

-

(71,967)

Exercise of warrants

2,480,000

248,000

-

-

-

248,000

Exercise of stock options

1,300,000

694,477

(557,977)

-

-

136,500

Expiration of stock options

-

-

(171,601)

171,601

-

-

Expiration of finders fee warrants

-

-

(73,729)

73,729

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

424,923

-

-

424,923

Contributions by non-controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

96,437

96,437

Comprehensive income (loss) for the year

-

-

-

(1,739,623)

41,917

(1,697,706)

Balance, December 31, 2022

90,149,594

18,379,155

1,255,315

(8,979,586)

-

10,654,884

Private placement

8(b)(i)

4,378,168

1,094,542

-

-

-

1,094,542

Share issue expenses

-

(11,588)

-

-

-

(11,588)

Exercise of stock options

200,000

37,453

(13,453)

-

-

24,000

Share-based payments

-

-

363,253

-

-

363,253

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(796,862)

-

(796,862)

Balance, June 30, 2023

94,727,762

$

19,499,562

$

1,605,115

$

(9,776,448)

$

-

$

11,328,229

Balance, December 31, 2021

64,981,505

$

11,749,159

$

1,576,759

$

(6,945,014)

$

1,721,367

$

8,102,271

Private placement

8(b)(i)

11,388,089

3,359,486

56,940

-

-

3,416,426

Share issue expenses

-

(67,406)

-

-

-

(67,406)

Exercise of warrants

2,480,000

248,000

-

-

-

248,000

Exercise of stock optionis

1,300,000

694,477

(557,977)

-

-

136,500

Expiration of stock options

8(c)

-

-

(171,601)

171,601

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

310,133

-

-

310,133

Contributions by non-controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

43,660

43,660

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-

-

-

(1,043,010)

1,041

(1,041,969)

Balance, June 30, 2022

80,149,594

$

15,983,716

$

1,214,254

$

(7,816,423)

$

1,766,068

$

11,147,615

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

