    AZT   CA0548271000

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(AZT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aztec Minerals : 3rd Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2021

11/30/2021 | 05:51pm EST
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

Third Quarter Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

(stated in Canadian dollars)

Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Notice of No Auditor Review of

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

Notes

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

845,694

$

1,919,485

Receivables and prepaids

197,516

211,199

Total Current Assets

1,043,210

2,130,684

Non-Current Assets

Mineral property interests

6, 9(b), 11

5,312,582

3,976,535

Equipment

7

3,624

3,610

Total Non-Current Assets

5,316,206

3,980,145

Total Assets

$

6,359,416

$

6,110,829

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11

$

216,219

$

147,382

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

9(b)

10,324,601

9,388,293

Reserve for share-based payments

1,495,601

1,281,139

Deficit

(6,738,494)

(5,660,832)

Non-controlling interest

6(a)

1,061,489

954,847

Total Shareholders' Equity

6,143,197

5,963,447

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

6,359,416

$

6,110,829

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

/s/

Bradford Cooke

/s/

Patricio Varas

Director

Director

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

(Stated in Canadian dollars)

Three Months ended September 30,

Nine Months ended September 30,

Notes

2021

2020

2021

2020

Expenses:

Accounting and audit

$

15,167

$

(705)

$

23,252

$

4,272

Amortization

7

449

831

1,293

2,493

Employee and director remuneration

11

91,926

51,390

320,323

139,745

Legal

2,251

1,715

5,872

12,996

Office and sundry

10, 11

32,104

22,941

84,685

60,583

Project evaluation

10, 11

1,321

7,547

6,464

25,617

Regulatory

31,802

15,012

69,506

44,275

Shareholder relations

98,768

375,257

235,951

459,025

Share-based payments

9(c), 11

89,653

178,501

314,792

196,971

Loss before the undernoted

(363,441)

(652,489)

(1,062,138)

(945,977)

Interest income

254

324

1,322

324

Interest and finance charges

8

-

1,744

-

(67,954)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(2,516)

2,536

(23,446)

(18,389)

Net loss before non-controlling interest

(365,703)

(647,885)

(1,084,262)

(1,031,996)

Non-controlling interest

1,168

-

696

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(364,535)

$

(647,885)

$

(1,083,566)

$

(1,031,996)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

59,698,070

58,823,343

57,722,468

41,571,578

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

AZTEC MINERALS CORP.

(An Exploration Stage Company)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Reserve for

Number of

Share-Based

Non-Controlling

Notes

Shares

Amount

Payments

Deficit

Interest

Total

Balance, December 31, 2019

32,691,016

$

5,239,750

$

798,720

$

(3,090,183)

$

-

$

2,948,287

Private placement

9(b)(ii)

18,258,847

3,477,654

-

-

-

3,477,654

Share issue expenses

-

(160,432)

-

-

-

(160,432)

Property acquisition

9(b)(ii)

300,000

15,000

-

-

-

15,000

Exercise of stock options

150,000

25,237

(9,487)

-

-

15,750

Exercise of warrants

4,371,250

864,813

(27,000)

-

-

837,813

Fair value of finders fee warrants

9(d)

-

(73,729)

73,729

-

-

-

Expiration of stock options

9(c)

-

-

(658)

658

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

445,835

-

-

445,835

Adjustment on disposition of controlled

6(a)

-

-

-

(947,547)

954,847

7,300

subsidiary

Net loss for the year

-

-

-

(1,623,760)

-

(1,623,760)

Balance, December 31, 2020

55,771,113

9,388,293

1,281,139

(5,660,832)

954,847

$

5,963,447

Share issue expenses

-

(3,622)

-

-

-

(3,622)

Property acquisition

9(b)(i)

600,000

201,000

-

-

-

201,000

Exercise of stock options

160,000

29,530

(10,330)

-

-

19,200

Exercise of warrants

3,180,000

709,400

(83,400)

-

-

626,000

Expiration of warrants

-

-

(6,600)

6,600

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

314,792

-

-

314,792

Cash contribution by non controlling interest

6(a)

-

-

-

-

105,946

105,946

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,084,262)

696

(1,083,566)

Balance, September 30, 2021

59,711,113

$

10,324,601

$

1,495,601

$

(6,738,494)

$

1,061,489

$

6,143,197

Balance, December 31, 2019

32,691,016

$

5,239,750

$

798,720

$

(3,090,183)

$

-

$

2,948,287

Private placement

18,258,847

3,477,654

-

-

-

3,477,654

Private placement subscription

-

-

-

-

-

-

Share issue expenses

-

(225,657)

73,729

-

-

(151,928)

Property acquisition

9(b)(ii)

300,000

15,000

-

-

-

15,000

Exercise of warrants

2,285,000

358,250

(27,000)

-

-

331,250

Exercise of warrants

150,000

64,966

(49,216)

-

-

15,750

Fair value of loan bonus warrants

-

-

66,770

-

-

66,770

Expiration of stock options

-

-

(3,393)

3,393

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

196,971

-

-

196,971

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(1,031,996)

-

(1,031,996)

Balance, September 30, 2020

53,684,863

$

8,929,963

$

1,056,581

$

(4,118,786)

$

-

$

5,867,758

Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aztec Minerals Corp. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
