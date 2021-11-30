Aztec Minerals : 3rd Quarter Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis 2021

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Aztec Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (the "Financial Statements") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Financial Statements are stated in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated, and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34 ("IAS 34") and International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
Notes
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
845,694
$
1,919,485
Receivables and prepaids
197,516
211,199
Total Current Assets
1,043,210
2,130,684
Non-Current Assets
Mineral property interests
6, 9(b), 11
5,312,582
3,976,535
Equipment
7
3,624
3,610
Total Non-Current Assets
5,316,206
3,980,145
Total Assets
$
6,359,416
$
6,110,829
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11
$
216,219
$
147,382
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
9(b)
10,324,601
9,388,293
Reserve for share-based payments
1,495,601
1,281,139
Deficit
(6,738,494)
(5,660,832)
Non-controlling interest
6(a)
1,061,489
954,847
Total Shareholders' Equity
6,143,197
5,963,447
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
6,359,416
$
6,110,829
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
/s/
Bradford Cooke
/s/
Patricio Varas
Director
Director
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
(Stated in Canadian dollars)
Three Months ended September 30,
Nine Months ended September 30,
Notes
2021
2020
2021
2020
Expenses:
Accounting and audit
$
15,167
$
(705)
$
23,252
$
4,272
Amortization
7
449
831
1,293
2,493
Employee and director remuneration
11
91,926
51,390
320,323
139,745
Legal
2,251
1,715
5,872
12,996
Office and sundry
10, 11
32,104
22,941
84,685
60,583
Project evaluation
10, 11
1,321
7,547
6,464
25,617
Regulatory
31,802
15,012
69,506
44,275
Shareholder relations
98,768
375,257
235,951
459,025
Share-based payments
9(c), 11
89,653
178,501
314,792
196,971
Loss before the undernoted
(363,441)
(652,489)
(1,062,138)
(945,977)
Interest income
254
324
1,322
324
Interest and finance charges
8
-
1,744
-
(67,954)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
(2,516)
2,536
(23,446)
(18,389)
Net loss before non-controlling interest
(365,703)
(647,885)
(1,084,262)
(1,031,996)
Non-controlling interest
1,168
-
696
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(364,535)
$
(647,885)
$
(1,083,566)
$
(1,031,996)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
59,698,070
58,823,343
57,722,468
41,571,578
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
AZTEC MINERALS CORP.
(An Exploration Stage Company)
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited - Prepared by Management) (Stated in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Reserve for
Number of
Share-Based
Non-Controlling
Notes
Shares
Amount
Payments
Deficit
Interest
Total
Balance, December 31, 2019
32,691,016
$
5,239,750
$
798,720
$
(3,090,183)
$
-
$
2,948,287
Private placement
9(b)(ii)
18,258,847
3,477,654
-
-
-
3,477,654
Share issue expenses
-
(160,432)
-
-
-
(160,432)
Property acquisition
9(b)(ii)
300,000
15,000
-
-
-
15,000
Exercise of stock options
150,000
25,237
(9,487)
-
-
15,750
Exercise of warrants
4,371,250
864,813
(27,000)
-
-
837,813
Fair value of finders fee warrants
9(d)
-
(73,729)
73,729
-
-
-
Expiration of stock options
9(c)
-
-
(658)
658
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
445,835
-
-
445,835
Adjustment on disposition of controlled
6(a)
-
-
-
(947,547)
954,847
7,300
subsidiary
Net loss for the year
-
-
-
(1,623,760)
-
(1,623,760)
Balance, December 31, 2020
55,771,113
9,388,293
1,281,139
(5,660,832)
954,847
$
5,963,447
Share issue expenses
-
(3,622)
-
-
-
(3,622)
Property acquisition
9(b)(i)
600,000
201,000
-
-
-
201,000
Exercise of stock options
160,000
29,530
(10,330)
-
-
19,200
Exercise of warrants
3,180,000
709,400
(83,400)
-
-
626,000
Expiration of warrants
-
-
(6,600)
6,600
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
314,792
-
-
314,792
Cash contribution by non controlling interest
6(a)
-
-
-
-
105,946
105,946
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,084,262)
696
(1,083,566)
Balance, September 30, 2021
59,711,113
$
10,324,601
$
1,495,601
$
(6,738,494)
$
1,061,489
$
6,143,197
Balance, December 31, 2019
32,691,016
$
5,239,750
$
798,720
$
(3,090,183)
$
-
$
2,948,287
Private placement
18,258,847
3,477,654
-
-
-
3,477,654
Private placement subscription
-
-
-
-
-
-
Share issue expenses
-
(225,657)
73,729
-
-
(151,928)
Property acquisition
9(b)(ii)
300,000
15,000
-
-
-
15,000
Exercise of warrants
2,285,000
358,250
(27,000)
-
-
331,250
Exercise of warrants
150,000
64,966
(49,216)
-
-
15,750
Fair value of loan bonus warrants
-
-
66,770
-
-
66,770
Expiration of stock options
-
-
(3,393)
3,393
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
196,971
-
-
196,971
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(1,031,996)
-
(1,031,996)
Balance, September 30, 2020
53,684,863
$
8,929,963
$
1,056,581
$
(4,118,786)
$
-
$
5,867,758
Refer to the accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
